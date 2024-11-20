Virgin Commons Club embraces Nigerian flavours at new Chef’s Table

Blast away the winter chill with bold Nigerian flavours at Edinburgh’s Virgin Hotel Commons Club this November

With temperatures currently creeping into the minuses, you might be craving nourishing, bold flavours that warm the cockles in the most delicious way. In that case, you might want to head along to Virgin Hotels Edinburgh‘s flagship restaurant, Commons Club, as it takes a trip to the sunny climes of Nigeria this November.

So popular was the Nigerian theme in October that the team decided to extend the dining experience into November, too, providing city goers with tantalising Nigerian delights as we enter the chilly Christmas season.

Chef de Cuisine Emma Hanley has partnered with Chef Tunde ‘Abi’ Abifarin, the chef-owner of two incredible food ventures in Edinburgh, to craft a remarkable fusion menu that invites diners on a culinary journey through the rich and diverse flavours of Nigeria.

Combining traditional ingredients with modern techniques, they’ve reimagined classic Nigerian dishes, blending bold, authentic flavours with creative twists to create a unique dining experience.

On the menu, you can expect delights like suya spiced mackerel with chilli and anchovy ketchup, tomato concasse and pickled shallot; hummus espuma with coriander tuille, pistachio and a coriander seed cracker and plantain rum baba with syrup, pineapple caramel puree and coconut ice cream. At £75 per person, the menu is fairly priced for an up-close-and-personal dining experience with two acclaimed chefs.

When it comes to drinks pairings (£55 per person), there’s a host of delicious wines for each course hailing from the African continent, such as Flagstone Dragon Tree Cape Blend from the Western Cape and Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, plus traditional Kahawa Chungu — a concentrated black coffee drink brewed over a charcoal stove — to finish things up nicely.

The Commons Club Chef’s Table experience is a regular event at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, with each month seeing a new theme and chef take the helm, influencing a delicious menu and drinks pairing selection. Past menus have focussed on the flavours of Greece, Peru, Japan and the Middle East.

To book for the Nigeria Chef’s Table led by Chef Emma Hanley and Chef Tunde ‘Abi’ Abifarin, click here.