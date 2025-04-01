Café Cùil on the Isle of Skye is to bring traditional Scottish cuisine to the streets of New York City as part of NYC Tartan Week 2025

Award-winning chef Clare Coghill from Café Cùil is teaming up with VisitScotland as an official Chef Ambassador, bringing traditional Scottish cuisine to the streets of New York City as part of NYC Tartan Week 2025.

The humble cafe-restaurant on the Isle of Skye serves clean and contemporary takes on classic hearty Hebridean dishes, serving up brunches, lunches and speciality coffees that reflect the spirit of the island. Set against a backdrop of Loch Harport on a small inlet near Carbost, the space is minimalist but colourful, and loved by locals and travelers alike.

Drawing inspiration from the wild, natural larder that Skye has to offer, Café Cùil uses locally-sourced, sustainable produce combined with traditional ingredients to give its own refreshing take on brunch & lunch.

Chef Clare launched Café Cùil in the heart of Hackney, East London, in 2019. Hailing from the Isle of Skye, her passion for Hebridean produce combined with her Gaelic influences created a unique café space in London that fast became a hotspot for brunch lovers around the city. Now based back on the Isle of Skye, the café has been reborn in its idyllic seaside setting.

And now, Café Cùil is going global.

A celebration of Scottish culture, art, music, food and drink, the NYC Tartan Day Parade has become so popular that each year a week of events takes place across the capital. Festivities run until Saturday 5th April, so if you happen to be in New York City, drop by to experience the tastes of Scotland in an entirely unique setting.

“I’m so excited to make the trip over to New York to represent Scotland and take part in Tartan Week,” says Clare. “It really is a dream come true to be able to share our culture and traditional food and drink with both fellow Scots living in New York and people who might not have tried our fabulous produce and recipes before.”

on Friday 4 April, Clare will be hosting a pop-up at Albert’s Bar 6-8pm, with a delicious menu of bar snacks using seasonal Scottish ingredients and techniques inspired by her unique location in the Scottish Hebrides. Drinks will be available from Café Cùil’s island neighbours, Isle of Raasay distillery who produce an award-winning range of gin and whisky.

Tickets are priced at $129.89 per person, five Scottish inspired dishes, ceilidh piper, welcome drink and three cocktails provided by Isle of Raasay Distillery. With only 50 spaces available, tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Visit the Café Cùi website | Follow Café Cùi on Instagram

Looking to find some food and drink experiences that are a little closer to home? Take a look at our review of Aizle at The Kimpton Charlotte Square for some inspiration.