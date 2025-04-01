SUBSCRIBE
Outdoor Living

Whip your spring garden into shape with these expert design tips

Your spring garden needs the Rowan & Wren Sudbury Dining Set
IMAGE | Rowan & Wren Sudbury Dining Set

It’s time to whip your spring garden into shape and tackle those overgrown hedges and sad borders

This season is all about the spruce – especially when it comes to enlivening your spring garden. If you can’t bring yourself to start with the plants, grab a paintbrush instead. A lick of Little Greene’s Celestial Blue is a lifeline for tired cladding.

paint Exterior Eggshell by Little Greene perfect to brighten your spring garden
IMAGE | £42.50 for one litre of Intelligent Exterior Eggshell by Little Greene

Italian manufacturer Emu consistently creates exquisite furniture. Take, for example, the Twins two-seater sofa. Its sleek teak frame supports squishy cushions that look like a prime spot for an alfresco snooze. The sofa so easily straddles indoor and outdoor seating that you can imagine it occupying a prime position in your living room as well as on your patio. For wetter climes like ours, bundle those cushions indoors when it’s tipping it down and reinstate them when it’s drier.

Twins Outdoor 2-Seater Sofa. The Twin is crafted entirely from teak. Approx £4,500 - bring some sleekness to your spring garden
IMAGE | Twins Outdoor 2-Seater Sofa. The Twin is crafted entirely from teak. Approx £4,500

Garden Vegetables, the latest pattern from Sophie Allport, is ideal for all you green-fingered folk out there. Sophie’s sweet illustrations work on cloth and ceramic, and the apron and the mug would be particularly welcome gifts for a home-grower. The collection includes a 100% cotton fabric, available by the metre – perfect for a cushion cover or curtains for the potting shed.

spring garden is the perfect time to fill with a vegetable patch
IMAGE | Garden Vegetables, the latest pattern from Sophie Allport, is ideal for all you green-fingered folk out there. Prices from £11.50

If simplicity is a key component of timelessness, Sweden’s Artur Lindqvist knew what he was doing. Pictured here is his Table 9A, with a solid wood top (oiled oak, white lacquered oak or teak) and a collapsible galvanised steel base. It looks like it could have been conceived yesterday – but he actually designed it all the way back in the 1930s. The rest of his collection of patio furniture is just as desirable.

Grythyttan Table 9A
IMAGE | Grythyttan Table. From £612 at scp.co

Gaze through this charming greenhouse and you’ll spot a delicious green. It’s called English Pear and it’s part of Sanderson’s expansive colour library. It lands somewhere between lime and mint, making a refreshing addition to a more traditional colour scheme. Though not specifically an exterior paint, the brand’s Active Emulsion is great for woodwork (inside a shed or other spring garden structure) as it’s durable and stain-resistant. Paired with cool grey-blue on the outside, this greenhouse is elevated from utilitarian to a cute hangout spot.

Sanderson Paint in English Pear
IMAGE | Sanderson Paint in English Pear. £49 for 2.5 litres AT sandersondesigngroup.com

Need a spot to showcase all your leafy accomplishments? Give the Pease Pottage vitrine your consideration. It’s conveniently set on wheels, so can be rolled inside if the weather takes a turn, or easily moved to a sunnier spot in your spring garden. Made of glass and steel and available in five different colours.

IMAGE | Pease Pottage in rust by Revised. Approx £9,100 at revised.com

The Eden terracotta pot by Rowen & Wren is both pretty and practical for your spring garden. It’s hand-thrown and finished with a decorative scalloped edge. There’s a handy drainage hole at the base and it’s frostproof, so can be left outside all year long. As demonstrated here, it looks particularly charming when filled with green tendrils, but it could also make a smart home for small shrubs or flowering varieties.

The Eden terracotta pot by Rowen & Wren
IMAGE | The Eden terracotta pot by Rowen & Wren. From £24 at rowenandwren.co.uk

Looking for some more gardening tips? Look at our list of some of the flowers you can be planting now to achieve a colourful spring garden.

