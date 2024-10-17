Visit The Lovable Rogue on Nithsdale Road in Glasgow’s Southside for elegant takes on some of the nation’s favourite hearty meals

The first Loveable Rogue restaurant opened in Glasgow’s West End in August 2020. Since then, the team has won multiple awards, including being listed as one of Good Food Guide’s 100 best local restaurants 2023. The gastro pub-style space is owned by Glaswegian couple Joe and Amalia Lazzerini whose philosophy is based on food, friends and family.

At their East End restaurant, they offer the same cool Loveable Rogue style with an exclusive brunch menu that is as joyful as their main staples.

The community and food-centred restaurateurs have combined their passions to create a homely atmosphere with a seasonal a la carte menu on Nithsdale Road in Glasgow. The brand-new Southside spot in Strathbungo opens today and offers all the joys of the West and East end locations, bringing flexible, relaxed, cosy and accessible dining to the growing foodie neighbourhood.

The interiors at The Loveable Rogue Southside

Like all good neighbourhood hangouts, the décor at The Loveable Rogue Southside boasts homely and earthy tones.

The understated interior is characterised by comfort and warmth. Traditional Scottish tartan lines banquet seating while upholstered and miscellaneous wooden chairs add interest to the 40-cover restaurant. Rustic lighting fixtures and oak diamond parquet flooring add an inimitable richness to the space – a richness that carries into every dish and drink.

Co-owner Amalia Lazzerini tells Homes & Interiors Scotland that despite opting for refined Scottish design, she can’t resist a hunt through Etsy and vintage stores for handmade pieces – which happen to be the elements that make The Loveable Rogue stand out. “The overhead lights are made of rope wrapped around iron supports with bulbs of various sizes sewn through the roping. I’m pretty sure I sourced these online, but the rest of the interior was designed in-house and inspired by our other West End and East End locations.”

An enclosed outdoor heated seating area for up to 20 guests also offers the full menu for food and drinks outside all year round.

The menu at The Loveable Rogue Southside

Each flavoursome dish offers guests a unique twist on family favourites and traditional recipes including Ham Hough, Cote de Bouef, Pan Roasted Scallops, Rogues Fish and Chips, Pan Fried Gnocchi and Monkfish Cheek Scampi.

The Sunday Roast menu is also worth drooling over, with a choice of two or three courses, which serves everything from classic Roast Beef and Yorkshire Puddings to Sunday roast dinners with a twist.

The H&IS verdict

To summarise: we love it.

From tangy garlic and herb chicken kiev, and smooth cauliflower cheese, to slow roasted pork and black pudding mash, The Loveable Rogue menu proves that you need not sacrifice richness and indulgence to achieve refinement.

Though expertly seasoned, each savoury dish is elevated by light sprinklings of fresh herbs and smoked or dried meats.

Tiny capers and chives rest atop an apple and date puree with black pudding mash in the roast loin of pork main dish.

Shards of crispy bacon pangrattato are sprinkled onto the elegant cube of roasted cauliflower cheese that features in the chicken kiev main, which oozes vibrant green garlic and herb butter on first slice.

Tarte blackberries and teardrops of a bramble reduction cut through the dark chocolate cremeux dessert, bringing freshness to an otherwise indulgent dish.

Other highlights we didn’t sample, but certainly will on our next visit, include:

The Pollock main Salsify miso puree, Shetland mussels, sea herbs and shelfish cream

The Celeriac main Crispy celeriac, creamed kale, wild mushrooms and truffle

The Potato side Crispy pomme anna and truffle mayonaise

The Cabbage side Confit cabbage, black garlic, hazelnut and miso butter

The Dolcelatte Cheese dessert A selection of Scottish cheese accompanied by meadow sweet honey, caramelised pecans and grapes

Sticky Date Pudding dessert Caramelised banana, walnut and vanilla ice cream

The Loveable Rogue is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm – late & Sundays from 12pm – 9pm for all day Sunday Roast.

The Loveable Rogue Southside

122-124 Nithsdale Rd

Glasgow

G41 5RB

Visit The Loveable Rogue website | Follow The Loveable Rogue Southside on Instagram | Follow The Loveable Rogue Southside on Facebook