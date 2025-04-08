Multi-award winning Campbeltown distillery Glen Scotia has revealed its 2025 Festival Edition in celebration of the Campbeltown Malts Festival

Distiller Glen Scotia has been producing single malt whisky in Campbeltown since 1832 and is one of three surviving distilleries in Campbeltown. Producing peated and non-peated whiskies, the distillery still maintains much of its original design, including the stillroom and the dunnage warehouse dating from the 1830s.

Glen Scotia boasts an impressive array of global accolades, from winning ‘Best In Show Whisky’ and ‘Best in Class’ at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition to being titled ‘Best Single Cask Single Malt’ at the World Whiskies Awards for a single cask bottling distilled in 2009 and aged for 13 years exclusively in a first-fill bourbon barrel.

Last year, the legendary brewers received a number of prestigious awards across its range of single malt whiskies, including Platinum titles at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024 for both the Victoriana and 25 Year Old bottles.

To this day, the distillery team follow in the footsteps of their founders, using traditional methods, carefully creating the subtly maritime Campbeltown style the brand has become world-famous for.

Now, one of Scotland – and the world’s – favourite brewers has revealed its 2025 Festival Edition in celebration of the Campbeltown Malts Festival, the annual event that draws whisky lovers from around the world to discover the region’s rich whisky-making heritage.

About the Campbeltown Malts Festival 2025 limited edition whisky

The Campbeltown Malts Festival 2025 release is a charmingly unconventional dram, in keeping with Glen Scotia’s yearly festival bottlings, which are renowned for bringing bold and intriguing flavours and creating an element of surprise.

The new 9-year-old single malt is heavily peated, a unique offering that dedicates just four weeks each year to its peated spirit production.

“As well as delivering the maritime and salinity notes synonymous with the brand, this whisky also provides an element of surprise as it develops on the palate. The finish brings a bold burst of vibrant flavour from the Ribera del Duero red wine casks which is a distinctive pairing with the heavy peat,” says Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia master distiller and distillery manager.

After being fully matured in first-fill bourbon barrels, the whisky has been finished for five months in the finest Ribera del Duero red wine casks, directly sourced from the prestigious wine-making region in Spain.

This process results in vibrant flavours of ripe red fruits, juicy blackberry and a whisper of liquorice, each layer adding to the whisky’s complex character. Glen Scotia’s distinctive maritime style is also present, unfolding with notes of creamy vanilla overlaid with rich peat smoke.

Tasting notes include:

Nose Swirling peat smoke, coastal salinity with creamy vanilla

Palette Vibrant juicy blackberries and red fruits with luscious oils

Finish Soft smoke with a velvety mouthfeel

Available to purchase online and in specialist retailers globally, the Campbeltown Malts Festival 2025 release is non-chill filtered, bottled at cask strength (54.3% ABV) and retails for £68.

About the Campbeltown Malts Festival

Glen Scotia’s events at this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival (20th and 21st May) will see some of its finest drams poured and will celebrate the town’s past as the former ‘Victorian Whisky Capital of the World’. The distillery will present a range of both ticketed and free events which celebrate the region’s rich history and connection to its distilling past.

“There’s no better way to savour a dram of this year’s limited edition single malt than by embarking on an unforgettable journey, whether by road, foot, or sea and we look forward to welcoming fans who are making this journey to join us at the 2025 Campbeltown Malts Festival,” says Iain.

