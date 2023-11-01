H&IS Christmas List | 11 delicious food and drink gifts from Scotland

We’ve curated a list of mouth-watering food and drink Christmas gifts from a myriad of gorgeous bakeries, delis and shops in Scotland

curated by Adrianne Webster

As our high streets are ever steadily shrinking, we think it’s important to support the passionate makers and bakers we have in abundance in Scotland.

With that in mind, here’s a selection of our favourite indulgent, luxurious foodie gifts.

FOR THE GIN LOVER | Eden Mill Coastal Garden Gift Set, £45

Experts in gin-making Eden Mill have released four of their heritage gins alongside a fresh, herby scented candle for Christmas gifting.

It’s available with the Original, Love, Golf and Passion gins, so you can mix and match according to your loved one’s tastes.

FOR A CHEESE CONNOISSEUR | Morangie Brie, Highland Fine Cheeses

Christmas isn’t complete without a cheeseboard, and every board needs a creamy centrepiece in the shape of delicious brie.

This one by the award-winning family-run cheesemongers Highland Fine Cheeses is rich and creamy, with a melt-in-the-mouth rind.

Bake in the oven, add plenty of chutney and get stuck in with some crackers. Just remember the golden rule; no double dipping.

FOR THE FANCY DINE OUT FAN | Dinner at The Taybank Hotel, Dunkeld

Pick up a digital or printed gift voucher for a meal at The Taybank in Dunkeld for your friends or family to redeem at a time that works best for them.

And if you’re extra nice, they might just ask you along…

FOR THE COOL WHISKY SIPPERS | Woven Homemade Whisky, £40

Inspired by the vibrant and characterful neighbourhood of Leith, Edinburgh where Homemade is well… homemade, this dram comes with sweetness and spice, seasoned in sherry casks for a full and vibrant profile.

FOR THE ACCOMPLISHED WHISKY DRINKER | Ooshky Water Jug, £28

Never ruin a dram with too much water again with this handy little water jug that lets you add water – or uisge, Gaidhlig for water, which is where the brand takes their name from – drop by drop to get the perfect balance.

As stylish as it is practical, it’ll look lovely in any whisky lover’s drinks cabinet.

FOR THE DISCERNING SWEET TOOTH | Treats from Aran Bakery

There must be something in the water in Dunkeld, as it’s home not just to The Taybank but equally as stellar eatery Aran Bakery, with people travelling all around for a taste of Flora Shedden’s baked goods.

Last year, she sold hand wrapped nougat for gifting, as well as Christmas cakes and mince pies. The bakery was yet to announce this year’s Christmas selection at the time of writing, but you’d best turn on your notifications for their Instagram posts, as they sell out quicker than you can say croissant.

FOR THE GARLIC-LOVING HOME COOK | Greenhouse Kitchen Candle, £20

The smell of cooking at the time can be heady and inviting, but lingering smells in the kitchen can be less than lovely.

Step in this hand-poured Earl of East candle, with a bespoke blend of vine tomato, fresh parsley seed and herby basil making it the perfect kitchen scent for food lovers.

FOR THE FOODIE THAT HAS IT ALL| Locavore Supper Club at Guardswell Farm

Guardswell Farm in Perthshire has been running its Locavore supper clubs since 2018, bringing in chefs who want to showcase the best of the area’s produce, with November’s dishes being served up by William Hamer of Wilder Kitchen and Wild Kabn Kitchen.

Next year’s clubs are yet to be announced, but Locavore runs monthly and would make a great gift for a foodie who appreciates experiences over products.

FOR OLIVE OIL CONNOISSEURS| Galateo & Friends Extra Virgin Olive Oil, £20, Eusebi Deli

Quality olive oil deserves a bottle as beautiful as its flavour. Available both online and in their Glasgow venue from November, the iconic Italian cafe and shop Eusebi Deli will be stocked with rare artisan olive oils in hand painted bottles from various artists & designers including Tricia Guild, Carlo Volpi, and Antonio Marras (pictured above).

Perfect for family and friends who like their kitchen worktops to look just so.

Shop in-store from December.

FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS | Coco Chocolatier Gingerbread Bar, £5

A milky chocolate bar with a hint of warming gingerbread that makes for the perfect stocking filler for any design-obsessed chocolate fiend.

Skip the wrapping paper; the packaging speaks for itself.

FOR THE PASTRY-OBSESSED | Tote bag, various prices, Lannan Bakery

We all have that friend who queues up for their Sunday morning croissant without fail — maybe you yourself are that ‘friend’.

Well, now you can save your nice bag from crumbs with this cute pastry carrier tote from the much-hyped Lannan Bakery. The perfect length for a morning baguette (or two). How very French!

Available in-store only.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE IN OUR H&IS CHRISTMAS LIST SERIES!