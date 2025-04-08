Revive your space for spring with these simple design ideas in collaboration with Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors

Bring the brightness of the season into every corner of your home using these simple design ideas, from colour placement hacks and lighting insights to advice for harnessing the power of plants.

Nature transforms during spring as flowers bloom and new life begins. You can mirror this colourful transformation at home by using houseplants to blur the line between indoors and out. According to The Royal Horticultural Society, houseplants not only improve the air quality in your home; they also reduce stress and provide a sense of connection with nature. Studies further indicate that being surrounded by vases full of flowers can stimulate the release of dopamine and serotonin, which are neurotransmitters that are associated with happiness and pleasure. They also fill a room with the fresh, outdoorsy scent of spring – what more do you need?

When it comes to colour schemes, try focusing on a palette that sparks joy; one that features shades like sunshine yellow and sunset orange. Colour psychology highlights these colours as enhancers of happiness, optimism and energy. So, be brave and splash walls, cabinets and recessed shelves with colour like Farrow & Ball’s Dayroom Yellow or COAT’s House Point in Golden Yellow. Anessa Arbuthnott’s Wild Fern textile in Ochre Fabric is cheering for cushions and curtains, while the Bright Yellow Waffle Wool Throw by Ava Innes will brighten up even the shadiest corner.

Read on for more simple design ideas.

1. Add bathroom blooms for wellness at home

Your bathroom works hard. Whether you’re sleepily brushing your teeth in the morning or soaking away the stress of the day in the bath, it is worthy of a few simple design ideas that will elevate the space. Why not brighten shelves and cabinets with some plants?

Consider a species that absorbs humidity like orchids or lemon button ferns – both are brilliant choices for air purification and they smell great, too.

If you don’t fancy tending to a live plant, position a bunch of eucalyptus under your shower head. When doused in steam, eucalyptus releases cleansing properties that promote skin health, help clear congestion and improve respiratory function. The plant is often used in high-end spas, massage clinics and luxury skincare products, so take a deep breath of the scented steam and enjoy luxury wellness at home.

2. Switch up your soft furnishings

Changing out your cushion covers, bedcovers, rugs and runners for something brighter in the spring months is a low-effort, simple design idea that keeps your space feeling fresh.

Look to local businesses like Iona Crawford, Bluebell Gray and The Modern Croft to update your textiles. The Cloud Cushion in Cobalt Blue from The Modern Croft serves as a cheeky nod to Scotland’s changeable weather, though the colour is more akin to azure seas.

This simple design tip shows that rugs are an integral piece of the interior design puzzle and have the power to zone entire areas of the home. Why not go bold with your design and colour choices this spring and lay down a Gabbeh Rainbow-Rust rug in Red Wool or a Favola Pink and Yellow Runner. For a cooler option, try the Gudhjem blue rug by Fabula, available to purchase at Nordic Living by Biehl.

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but blooms are a classic for a reason. Ikea has put their stylish Swedish spin on florals for this recent bedding release, and we’re loving the punchy effect.

Why not mix and match it with Bluebell Gray’s charming gingham sheet? Minimalists might say keep it neutral for maximum zen in a bedroom – but we say there are no rules.

3. Make the most of the crate shelving resurgence

Crate shelves may be a storeroom staple, but a recent surge in popularity across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram shows that they are as stylish as they are practical.

The beauty of shelving is that it’s entirely customisable. Dressing slightly underwhelming storage with high-end ornaments and showstopping flowers can make even the most generic shelves look unique. Pick a bold colourway like electric pink or opt for something more minimal and let your shelf-scaping do the talking.

“Crate shelves bring more character than standard shelves, adding an authentic, lived-in feel to your home,” says Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors. “They’re incredibly versatile too, acting as platforms for plant pots and other decor.”

4. Don’t underestimate the power of chair coverings

Chair coverings don’t always get the love they deserve. This simple design idea is a great way to invite colour and texture into your home with minimal effort.

Punchy colourways and striking patterns can evoke a summery feel, but don’t sleep on the less dramatic. Light, airy linen is a spring staple for a reason: calm, neutral colours can effortlessly elevate your space.

5. Embrace lighting that makes a statement

This lamp looks almost good enough to eat. Another of our simple design ideas shows that lighting can be a fun focal point in a room and plays a crucial role in ambience, so you want to get it right for your space and your tastes.

“Warm lighting, such as yellow or orange tones, brings out the richness in wood and laminate floors, while cool lighting, such as white or blue hues, adds a sleek, modern feel to tiles and concrete,” says Johanna.

Looking for more simple design ideas? This step by step guide to creating your own headboard is far more impressive than buying new.