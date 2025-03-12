Design tips to make your Airbnb stand out (and get more bookings)

Give your guests a trip to remember by filling your Airbnb with creative decor that prioritises function without sacrificing style

This post was written in partnership with Hillary’s

As of 2024, there were 30,407 short-term lets listed in Scotland on Airbnb, each boasting interior design that is as creative and enticing as the next. Tapping into your more creative leanings will help you curate an Airbnb property that stands out in this ever-expanding short term letting market. Adding a little bit of flare and style can be the difference between getting the booking and missing out – and a perfect way to do this is getting creative with window dressing, especially your selection of blinds…

If you are an Airbnb host, continue reading to learn essential tips for designing your space with the end goal of standing out and, of course, increasing those bookings throughout 2025 and beyond. Go into the design process with an open mind, and you will entice guests during every travel season.

Make your apartment an Airbnb ‘design destination’

It can be tempting to follow interior design trends, but remember – fads fade quickly, and trending designs date even quicker. Steer away from decorating your entire short-term rental property in this year’s trending colour or pattern, instead using timeless design hacks to create long-lasting style that won’t cost you hundreds in maintenance and redecoration.

Firstly, we recommend opting for neutral walls in your Airbnb; keeping a blank canvas. Add colour through soft furnishing elements like cushions, throws, blankets and even rugs. These are much more affordable to replace and update every few years.

Secondly, consider spending money on classic furniture pieces that will handle wear and tear, and stand the test of time. Solid wood and marble countertops are good examples of materials that are more resilient, hardwearing and unique.

You can also lean into the architectural elements of your Airbnb, designing interesting focal points around structural intricacies in the property. Whether you have an entire period home or a sleek modernist apartment, we recommend researching buildings from the same era and identify key design elements that you can modernise to be enticing for a 21st-century Airbnb guest.

Pinterest has reported that ‘Castlecore’ is in for 2025, but decorating under one theme can be risky – you don’t want your Airbnb short-term let to become costume-y. Instead, try adding some sophisticated theming into your property with elements that are synonymous with a specific era in design. This should help your property stay high in those coveted Airbnb listings.

Masterful design for every room

Blissful bedrooms

The most important thing for many holidaymakers is having a good night’s sleep at their Airbnb. Creating a tranquil space gives your guests a place to rest and relax so that they can focus on enjoying the local area – and of course, the beautiful amenities of your property!

A key cause of interrupted sleep in Airbnb is too much light! Made to measure blinds are the perfect remedy for an overly lit room… Once delivered, these will fit your windows perfectly and block out any light to ensure that your guests can rest until their hearts – and heads – are content. Wooden blinds, blackout blinds and venetian blinds are great places to start.

When it comes to the bed: the bigger, the better. Work out the largest size of bed will realistically fit in your bedroom and make sure it allows floorspace to move around, especially if you’re marketing your space as accessible. Don’t forget about the mattress too! Comfort is key when it comes to a top performing Airbnb.

Once you have comfort nailed, begin adding interest through cushions and throws to help create an attractively cosy atmosphere. Aside from the necessary freshly laundered bed linens, any additional pillows or blankets will boost visual interest and give guests the power to manage their own comfort and heat throughout the night.

Kitchen goals

For many, going to an Airbnb is the chance to experience a home away from home, and a big deciding factor in choosing an Airbnb over a hotel or traditional B&B is the ability to cook and have kitchen facilities for their stay. That’s why you should focus on creating a functional Airbnb kitchen that makes cooking easy and socialising a breeze.

Don’t forget the essentials! Ensure you have the necessary facilities to cook, of course, but also remember cleanliness products too. For example, hot water taps, fridges, freezers and things like dishwasher tablets, bin bags and plenty of toilet roll will make longer stays more comfortable.

Ultimately, you want to create a multi-zoned kitchen that is ideal not only for cooking, but for hosting and entertaining too.

Beautiful bathrooms

The most important thing when it comes to bathrooms is cleanliness. Bathrooms, by their nature, are more prone to mould and damp, so carry out regular checks and deep cleans.

Having a good extractor fan will help with this – and stylish options are available. Choose materials like stones or tiles, and avoiding wood.

Also consider space-saving accessories like radiator towel rails, integrated shower shelves, wall-mounted soap trays and toothbrush holders to make the most of your space.

Adding some little luxuries to the bathroom in your Airbnb, like beautifully smelling soap and plush towels, will nurture a spa ambience.

Add a local touch

Adding in some local treats can help guests get into the holiday spirit. Create a welcome basket by popping a bottle of locally produced alcohol or toiletries from a small business nearby.

A subtle nod to the local areas in your decor can work wonders too. If you’re near a beach, maybe collect some beautiful shells on your next visit and use them as display items on a bookcase or coffee table. Or, hang a photograph of a local nature spot, or a poster from a nearby tourist destination throughout your space.

Reminding your Airbnb guests of the local area and all there is to enjoy will help them embrace local customs and unique offerings.

Craft the perfect Airbnb listing

Now you’ve designed the perfect space, it is time to optimise your Airbnb listing.

Key Airbnb listing tips include focusing on your photography and updating the written description of your property regularly.

Picture perfect

Taking time to take the perfect photographs of your Airbnb can help draw potential guests in. Make sure you take the photos at the best time of day, with the best lighting for your space.

Stage your photos by removing clutter. While you want to show off your space in the best possible way, try and avoid angles that make it look larger or smaller than it is. Be sure not to exaggerate, or outright lie, about your facilities in either your images or description. This will more than likely lead to disappointed guests and bad reviews, potentially impacting future bookings.

Once you’ve taken your pictures, make sure to upload them in high resolution and in the correct sizes – a minimum of 1024 x 683 pixels, taken in a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Describe your design

An image is worth one thousand words, but don’t forget to talk about the specific features in your Airbnb property; these will act as key words and boost your searchability and discoverability. Some guests may be searching for a very specific style of property, like modernist or Victorian, and discover you over other listings.

Fantastic communication

Think of your communication as an extension of your Airbnb brand. Right from an initial message of interest to a follow-up message, your communication should be part of the rounded experience.

Even if someone doesn’t reserve after their initial enquiry, good customer service might mean that they come straight to you the next time they need an Airbnb in your area.

The best communications are the quick ones

Don’t be afraid to check in on your guests throughout their stay, asking if they need anything. You can also message after they’ve checked out and request a review to help build trust. Positive communication is the kind of feedback guests will write about in the reviews, which will in turn entice those future Airbnb guests. Don’t forget to rate your guests, too! If you rate them positively, they’re likely to return the favour.

Final thoughts

When it comes to making your Airbnb stand out, it’s so much more than just location. Providing a premium experience for your guests with well-thought-out interior design and extra special finishing touches – and updating your listing with fantastic photos and an optimised description – will not only help you to increase your bookings, but increase your ratings, too.