Inside Somewhere by Nico’s latest immersive cocktail experience

The whimsical cocktail journey at Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh and Glasgow takes guests on a trip down the rabbit hole

Somewhere by Nico, Six by Nico‘s drinks-only venture, has announced its latest concept that promises whimsy and wonder by the Champagne bucketload.

Festive party-goers can head along from late November to early January to sample the latest experience called ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s literary classic, Alice in Wonderland.

The five-course cocktail journey is set to mesmerise guests with a series of imaginative concoctions as fanciful as the tale itself, with a menu that includes the likes of the ‘Eat Me, Drink Me’: Shanghai Gin, Pandan Infusion, Matcha, Citrus, Queen of Hearts: Botanical Spirit, Cucumber, Basil, Coconut Washed Strawberry, Berry Espuma and Mad Hatter’s Tea Party: Avallen Calvados & Cranberry Apple Riot Tea or Housemade Spiced Mulled Wine.

Crafted by Somewhere by Nico’s talented team of mixologists, guests are invited to chase the white rabbit and immerse themselves in the unique surroundings. Every sip of the cocktail experience holds a new surprise, with each drink conveying a part of this timeless story.

“Our new ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ cocktail experience is something we’re incredibly excited about here at Somewhere by Nico,” says Six Company founder, Nico Simeone.

“We’ve drawn inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland and poured that magic into each cocktail, inviting our guests to truly immerse themselves in this enchanting story.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience the creativity and charm we’ve put into this unique five-course cocktail journey, crafted with care by our talented mixologists.”

Edinburgh will run the theme from 25th November – 5th January 2025, and Glasgow from 27th November to 5th January 2025, with bookings starting at £45 per person.

