Instagram’s most stylish Scot shares her love of hill walks and Scottish textiles

I’ve always loved fashion and styling. It’s a big part of who I am. Before launching CLÒIMH, I studied product design at university, which helped me develop my creative side, and at the same time I worked as a visual merchandiser at Topshop. That job was an amazing school for learning how to create eye-catching displays and really understand what resonates with people. Both experiences shaped my passion for design and set me on the path I’m on today.

‘CLÒIMH’ means ‘wool’ in Gaelic (and is pronounced ‘cloy’), and choosing it felt like the perfect way to celebrate my roots and Scotland’s incredible heritage in wool spinning and knitting. I also love that the word has such a stylish and modern feel to it – even if you don’t know its meaning, it stands out and sparks curiosity.

It’s really important to me that CLÒIMH has personal authenticity while offering a fresh, contemporary perspective. I wanted to shine a new light on Scottish materials and manufacturing, which feels more aligned with my own style – and ultimately with CLÒIMH.

My aesthetic is heavily inspired by Scandinavian design and playful modern fashion, so blending these influences with traditional Scottish craftsmanship felt like the ideal way to create something new.

Not only does Scotland have a rich heritage when it comes to wool spinning and knitting but wool itself is an amazing material – renewable, biodegradable and, of course, natural. Unlike synthetic fibres, wool breaks down quickly, returning nutrients to the soil instead of releasing harmful microplastics.

I live in Amsterdam now, and have found it such an easy city to settle into, especially coming from London. I love that cycling is how I get around – it’s a great way to get some fresh air and keep moving while commuting.

What I miss most about Scotland is, of course, my friends and family. It’s always hard being far away from loved ones. But I also really miss the incredible nature, which inspires so many of my designs at CLÒIMH. There’s just something so unique about the Scottish landscape and even the air itself – it feels fresher and different in a way that’s hard to explain.

Whenever I’m back in Scotland, I always make time for a hike. My absolute favourites are Goatfell on the Isle of Arran, which has the most breathtaking views, and Ben Lomond, just outside Glasgow – it’s such a classic and always worth the effort. Those moments in nature really ground me and make me appreciate the country even more – and clear my mind for CLÒIMH designs.

HOLLIE LOVES

I was a bit sceptical when I started using the CurrentBody LED Mask, £399, but after three months I noticed a real improvement in my skin’s health. Now, I wouldn’t be without it.

The CLÒIMH tied soft wool hood, £68, is one of my essentials: perfect for keeping me warm and keeping my hair in place as I cycle around the city.

I absolutely love the Business of Fashion podcasts. A new episode is released every week, and the topics are always fresh and relevant, diving deep into the latest trends and business strategies shaping the industry. It’s a great way to stay updated on what’s happening in fashion.

This feature about Hollie Mercedes Peters, founder of CLÒIMH, is lifted from issue 159 of Homes & Interiors Scotland magazine

