Classic chip shop favourites get a refined twist in new menu at Sole Club, Glasgow

Your classic chip shop favourites get a bold and modern twist in the new Chippie Club at Sole Club

Sole Club is Glasgow’s dual concept venue where the nostalgia of a classic chip shop meets the creativity of an experiential restaurant. As the Sole Club team say, “This is the combination you never knew you needed – trust us.”

Introducing, The Chippie Club

sole club announce new menu, The Chippie Club with classic chipshop dishes turned into fine dining experience
IMAGE | Fish Finger Sando

Sole Club has launched the brand new Chippie Club experience, which pays homage to Six Companies’ (the home of Six by Nico, 111 Modou, Beat 6 and Valaria) origins, namely the iconic Six by Nico ‘Chippie’ Tasting Menu.

Sole Club has taken the essence of this beloved six-course tasting journey and reinvented it, delivering an all-new flavour of fun. The Chippie Club tasting menu offers bold and modern twists on classic chippie favourites, bringing a fresh approach to timeless dishes.

The Chippie Club menu will be available from Friday 27th September.

The Chippie Club Menu

chip on a stick dish on chippie club menu at sole club in glasgow with pea pesto
IMAGE | Chip on a Stick

The dishes are a playful nod to tradition paired with inventive dishes that deliver comfort and flavour in every bite. From the perfect chip on a stick to the smoked sausage supper, each dish is crafted to satisfy your cravings with a touch of creativity.

See the tasting menu below, with course-by-course drinks to match.

Course 1 Chip on a stick: salt and vinegar powder, roast garlic aioli, crispy onion

Course 2 Kedgeree Scotch Egg with piccalilli ketchup
Drink Picpoul de Pinet AOC Perdu (Languedoc, France)

Course 3 Ultimate Chip & Cheese: confit potato, smoked cheddar, potato chips
Drink Cheeky Vimto – Buckfast, Blue WKD, Cherry

Course 4 Fish Finger ‘Sando’ with gribiche and pea pesto
Drink The Earl Grey – Gin, Lemon, Ginger, Earl Grey

Course 5 Ultimate Sausage Supper with celeriac and smoked apple
Drink Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder

Course 6 Daily ice cream sundae, sweet cherry pie
Drink Late Harvest Viognier-Sauvignon Blanc DO – (Valle de Colchagua, Chile)

About Sole Club

chippie club dessert at six by nico sole club
IMAGE | Ultimate Chip and Cheese

On the right of this dual concept venue, you’ll find a unique chippie experience that serves both chip shop classics and a fresh perspective on others with an additional creative twist. Each making your usual trip to the chippie a wee bit more special.

On the left hides an exclusive intimate-dining venue that hosts only 20 guests. Here, those who are lucky to secure their seat will have the opportunity to experience the best of Scottish Seafood through our daily-changing small plates menu, offering four dishes per person at a cost of £35.

Sole Club

1132 Argyle Street

G3 8TD

Glasgow

