Your classic chip shop favourites get a bold and modern twist in the new Chippie Club at Sole Club

Sole Club is Glasgow’s dual concept venue where the nostalgia of a classic chip shop meets the creativity of an experiential restaurant. As the Sole Club team say, “This is the combination you never knew you needed – trust us.”

Introducing, The Chippie Club

Sole Club has launched the brand new Chippie Club experience, which pays homage to Six Companies’ (the home of Six by Nico, 111 Modou, Beat 6 and Valaria) origins, namely the iconic Six by Nico ‘Chippie’ Tasting Menu.

Sole Club has taken the essence of this beloved six-course tasting journey and reinvented it, delivering an all-new flavour of fun. The Chippie Club tasting menu offers bold and modern twists on classic chippie favourites, bringing a fresh approach to timeless dishes.

The Chippie Club menu will be available from Friday 27th September.

The Chippie Club Menu

The dishes are a playful nod to tradition paired with inventive dishes that deliver comfort and flavour in every bite. From the perfect chip on a stick to the smoked sausage supper, each dish is crafted to satisfy your cravings with a touch of creativity.

See the tasting menu below, with course-by-course drinks to match.

Course 1 Chip on a stick: salt and vinegar powder, roast garlic aioli, crispy onion

Course 2 Kedgeree Scotch Egg with piccalilli ketchup

Drink Picpoul de Pinet AOC Perdu (Languedoc, France)

Course 3 Ultimate Chip & Cheese: confit potato, smoked cheddar, potato chips

Drink Cheeky Vimto – Buckfast, Blue WKD, Cherry

Course 4 Fish Finger ‘Sando’ with gribiche and pea pesto

Drink The Earl Grey – Gin, Lemon, Ginger, Earl Grey

Course 5 Ultimate Sausage Supper with celeriac and smoked apple

Drink Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder

Course 6 Daily ice cream sundae, sweet cherry pie

Drink Late Harvest Viognier-Sauvignon Blanc DO – (Valle de Colchagua, Chile)

About Sole Club

On the right of this dual concept venue, you’ll find a unique chippie experience that serves both chip shop classics and a fresh perspective on others with an additional creative twist. Each making your usual trip to the chippie a wee bit more special.

On the left hides an exclusive intimate-dining venue that hosts only 20 guests. Here, those who are lucky to secure their seat will have the opportunity to experience the best of Scottish Seafood through our daily-changing small plates menu, offering four dishes per person at a cost of £35.

Sole Club

1132 Argyle Street

G3 8TD

Glasgow

Visit the Sole Club website | Follow Sole Club on Facebook | Follow Sole Club on Instagram