Buckle up, art fans: galleries are dusting off the cobwebs and studios are throwing open their doors to welcome the arrival of spring

We have collated all of Scotland’s art news for spring, showing you the best places to exercise your creativity in April and May.

Making an impression

First up in our art news lowdown is Edinburgh Printmakers, who are showing not one but two upcoming exhibitions. The first is Story: Selected Prints from the Edinburgh Printmakers Collection. It’ll feature spellbinding work from artists such as Alberta Whittle, Toby Paterson and John Byrne.

Additionally, Impressions: Selected Prints from the Jerwood Collection is a fantastic opportunity to view pieces from one of the UK’s most significant collections of modern and contemporary art. Yinka Ilori’s iris-melting prints will hang alongside the abstract stylings of John Hoyland and a whole variety of other great works. You won’t want to miss it. Both opening in April at Edinburgh Printmakers.

Visit the Edinburgh Printmakers website | Follow Edinburgh Printmakers on Instagram

Colour theory

The Whitehouse Gallery is the next installment in our art news for spring. The Kirkcudbright-based gallery has announced its spring exhibition, and it’s a belter. A Splash of Colour will showcase the work of established and emerging artists in a wide range of styles. Expect to see everything from driftwood sculptures to handmade cushions.

Each work invites the viewer to explore the impact of colour, whether this be through masterful use of a gentle palette or a more vivid display. Falling into the latter category is this bold piece by Dominique Cameron which plays with red and pink to great effect. 1 March to 19 April.

Visit The Whitehouse Gallery website | Follow The Whitehouse Gallery on Instagram

The female experience

In a first for Scotland, Zimbabwean artist Portia Zvavahera is opening an exhibition at Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket. Her works combine printmaking, batik and traditional painting techniques. Each piece is a woven exploration of the artist’s imagined stories and life experiences. The exhibition, one of the shining stars in this art news roundup, is fittingly called Zvakazarurwa (revelation).

Follow Fruitmarket on Instagram

All rounder

Cample Line, in rural Dumfries and Galloway, has launched an exciting programme for 2025. Things start off strongly with an exhibition of Sayan Chanda’s textile and ceramic works exploring folk narratives and indigenous rituals. The artist grew up in Kolkata and is influenced by many of the living traditions he experienced as a child.

Over the summer, two Glasgow based artists take over. Upstairs, Lotte Gertz displays her layered works inspired by the great Ursula K Le Guin. Downstairs, Bryony Rose dazzles with glazed tiles. Expect to see an exploration of pastoral Britain, but in a very real way: insect bites included.

Finally, one of the best slots in this art news roundup is from Argentinian artist Amalia Pica, whose solo show rounds off the year. Amalia started her career teaching art in primary schools, so it’s no surprise that a sense of playfulness pervades much of her work. She uses found objects and an array of simple materials to create snapshots of life which investigate human modes of interaction.

Visit the Cample Lane website | Follow Cample Lane on Instagram

The craft

Knowledge, Power & Alchemy through Craft will launch at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on International Women’s Day this year. It’s set to be a fantastic event, with work from 13 of Scotland’s women craft artists on display. The exhibition will also showcase a set of portraits of the artists by Scottish photographer Lydia Smith. Featured artists include Lise Bech, Caroline Dear, Fiona Hutchison, Gilly Langton and Susie Redman. 8 March to 8 June.

Visit the Carnegie Library and Galleries website | Follow Carnegie Library and Galleries on Instagram

Where the wild things are

This spring, Japanese artist Yuichi Hirako will exhibit at Glasgow’s Modern Institute. The artist was raised in Okayama, and it’s this part of the verdant Honshu Island which influences his works. You might recognise his antler motif or his primary heavy palette. Concurrently, you’ll find an exhibition of Anne Collier’s indisputably emotive and thought provoking photography.

Visit the Modern Institute website | Follow Modern Institute on Instagram | Follow Modern Institute on Facebook

Open arms

Happily, we’ve not got long to wait until the Spring Fling. This year’s event is one of the most exciting sections of our art news feature, organised by Upland CIC in Dumfries and Galloway, will see a broad group of artists open their doors to the public. More than 80 studios are participating, including the internationally renowned potters Doug Fitch and Hannah McAndrew. “This year’s line-up is fantastic,” says Natasha Kinsella from Upland. “It’s about more than just the art. It’s a chance to meet amazing people and peek inside inspiring studios.” 24 to 26 May.

Visit the Spring Fling website | Follow Spring Fling on Instagram