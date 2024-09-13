The chefs at much-loved Edinburgh sourdough bakery and cafe Twelve Triangles share their favourite lunch recipes for quick yet delicious eats

words Adrianne Webster

With six Edinburgh sites, Twelve Triangles is one of the capital’s most thriving bakeries, priding itself on their signature slow, cold-fermented sourdough bakes.

Owned by Emily Cuddeford and Rachel Morgan, the duo’s mantra is “simple things done well”, which has gained them a cult following in Edinburgh and beyond, including recently being named one of the 20 best bakeries in the UK by the Financial Times.

Here, Emily and Rachel share a selection of small plate recipes that are perfect for light weekend brunches.

Kimchi fried egg and spring greens

Serves 4

Twelve Triangles have been making kimchi since the first version of Kitchen Table back in 2016. The pungent spiciness, coupled with a fried egg and hash browns, is the perfect Sunday morning brunch.

Ingredients

8 hashbrowns

700g spring greens (or cavolo nero, kale or chard)

2 tbsp oil

480g kimchi

2 dessert spoons gochujang

Salt and pepper

4 eggs

Method

Cook the hash browns according to the packet instructions, we make ours in house but that is a whole other thing. Wash and trim your greens then roughly slice them. Add 1 tbsp of oil and the greens to a large frying pan or wok and stir fry for around 4 minutes. Add in the kimchi and gochujang and fry for another few minutes. Season to taste. In a separate frying pan add 1 tbsp of olive oil and let it get hot. Crack in your eggs and season. Fry until they are done how you like – we recommend a runny yolk. To plate, pile on your spicy greens then add 2 hash browns per plate and top with one fried egg.

Carrot dhal and roasted squash

Serves 4

Euan who owns Pittormie Farm in Fife grows the most glorious squashes at this time of year. This is a comforting bowl of lightly spiced dhal to crown with wedges of his gorgeous roasted squash.

For the squash

1 large or 2 small squash

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

For the dhal

3 onions

2 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tin green lentils (390g)

400g coconut milk

1 thumb sized piece of ginger

3 carrots

½ lemon zest

1 tsp sea salt

Method

Preheat oven to 190c. Cut the squash in half and scoop out the seeds then cut them into wedges leaving the skin on. Toss the squash wedges in olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in the oven until the flesh is soft and the skin is starting to colour and go crispy. Finely chop the onions and garlic. Slowly cook these down in a pan with the olive oil until they are translucent and soft. Add in all of the spices and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the lentils and coconut milk along with a splash of water and salt and cook gently for 15 minutes. Whilst this is cooking, grate the ginger, dice the carrots, zest the lemon and set aside. After the lentils have been cooking for 15 minutes, add in the ginger, carrot and lemon zest and simmer for a further 15 minutes. Finally check the seasoning and you are ready to serve. To assemble, spoon the dhal into bowls and top with some wedges of the roast squash.

Rainbow carrots and corn puree

Serves 4

This dish is a celebration of the stunning seasonal produce available in the UK, as summer starts coming to a close and before we are completely submerged into the autumnal warmth this is a dish to make the most of the bright flavours. Fragrantly spiced carrots on a bed of smooth sweetcorn puree and little crunchy spicy kernels to finish.

Ingredients

For the spice mix

2 tsp fennel

½ tsp cardamom seeds

2 tsp nigella seeds

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tsp fenugreek

2 tsp mustard seeds

For the carrots

600g rainbow carrots

2-3 tsp of spice mix

20g extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to season

For the corn puree

2 corn on the cob (slice the cobs off and cut the cores in half )

250g oat milk

½ tsp vegetable stock

Salt & pepper

For the roast corn

1 corn on the cob ( cobs sliced off)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pinch chilli flakes

Salt & pepper