Weekend recipe ideas: Langoustine rolls

Upgrade your Saturday morning bacon butty with this langoustine roll recipe from Isle of Skye favourite, Cafe Cuil

“This lango roll recipe is a great option for a Valentine’s celebration at home,” says Clare Coghill, chef-owner of Café Cùil.

“These rolls are quick and easy to make and are super indulgent way to impress your partner. The key to this dish is getting the freshest langoustines you can get your hands on, which I’ve paired with a warming nduja butter for a little spice!”

Ingredients

400g freshly cooked and peeled langoustine tails

2 brioche buns

Half an onion, diced

100g salted butter, diced

25g smoked nduja sausage, diced (Clare recommends East Coast Cured)

1 clove of garlic

Flaked sea salt (Clare recommends Isle of Skye Sea Salt Company)

Chives

Olive oil

Method

Add your finely diced onions to a pan with a small dash of olive oil and allow the onions to soften. Add in your diced garlic and nduja sausage and cook on a medium heat for 5 minutes until the nduja sausage is sizzling alongside the onions and garlic. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for a few minutes, before adding the nduja mixture to a food blender with the diced butter. Blitz until smooth. Using the same pan as before, add in your langoustine tails and a heaped spoonful of the nduja butter, gently heating the pan so the langoustines become hot in the sizzling butter. To serve, slice open your brioche roll and pop in the microwave for 10 seconds, to make the bread extra soft. Gently spoon the buttery langoustines into the brioche and sprinkle sea salt flakes and cut chives.

