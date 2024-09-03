On Thursday 19th September, Twelve Triangles and chef Rosie MacKean (also a food stylist and food writer) will join forces to host a Good Time Cooking dinner party at Kitchen Table

Named in honour of the debut cookbook from Rosie MacKean, Good Time Cooking, guests at the Kitchen Table dinner party will enjoy a four-course autumnal feast inspired by the ‘Best of British’ menu in the book.

About Good Time Cooking

This book will be your saviour when hosting: from date-night linguine, to the first BBQ of the summer, or even a chic cocktail party, Good Time Cooking will have you prepared to create simple yet impressive multi-course meals whilst giving you confidence in the kitchen and most importantly time to enjoy your own dinner party too!

Teaching you what to prepare in advance and how to create a sense of flow in the kitchen, Rosie shares 20 multi-course dinner party menus full of crowd-pleasing recipes that will have every guest asking for seconds.

Each menu comes with its own curated time plan and mise-en-place to make your life easier, too.

Published by Pavilion Books, 12th September, £26

About Kitchen Table

Kitchen Table was founded by Twelve Tables bakery and café in 2017. The space is centred around one communal table and built on the concept of coming together to share incredible food, conversations and community.

The restaurant features an ever-changing seasonal menu with everything made by the Kitchen Table team, from the basics of bread, butter and jam to pickles, ferments and ice creams.

The menu for the evening

The Good Time Cooking dinner party will feature some classic dishes inspired by Twelve Triangles, including:

• Twelve Triangles sourdough with ham and butter

• Brown Shrimp with iceberg and watercress salad

• Beef Shin pie with colcannon

• Marmalade and sourdough sponge with custard

What you need to know

The event is BYOB, so guests can bring their own drinks to pair with the menu.

Good Time Cooking will be published on 12th September and offers 20 of Rosie’s show-stopping menus for easy entertaining, from date-night linguine to game night hosting.

The event will start at 7:30pm at Kitchen Table by Twelve Triangles, 22-24 Easter Road, Edinburgh.

Tickets are priced at £45pp and can be purchased here.

