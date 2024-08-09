Festival season in Edinburgh doesn’t just attract the world’s best entertainers and artists, it’s also a hub for some incredible multi-cultural food vendors and restaurant pop-ups

This is our list of where to eat at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from Greek gyros and Spanish tapas to Chinese dumplings and unusual takes on Scottish seafood dishes, there is a vendor for literally every taste at this year’s Fringe.

Our culinary adventure will begin at the Pleasance Dome, then The Assembly in George Square Gardens and finally, the Underbelly. Enjoy!

Food and drink near the Pleasance Dome at Bristo Square

Mac Love

This is macaroni cheese like you’ve never seen it before. Packed with flavour and rich in character, Mac Love offers a range of gourmet cheesy meals that feature sticky mac n cheese (a secret recipe) and themed toppings, from Mexican-inspired salsa, tortilla chips and jalapenos to a winning combo of crispy onions with added parmesan and herbs – a simple concept, but the onions cut through the heavy cheese in the most delightful way.

Our personal favourite is the ‘Black & Blue’ – a pot loaded with three-cheese macaroni and topped with Speyside black pudding, blue cheese, parmesan and crispy onions.

Harajuku Kitchen’s gyoza and noodle bar pop-up

The brainchild of Hong Kong expat chef Kaori Simpson, Harajuku Kitchen began as a stall at Stockbridge’s Sunday Market. They now have an award-winning restaurant in Bruntsfield and are a key part of the new and super-popular Edinburgh Street Food in the Omni Centre.

Their offering at the Pleasance is a simple noodle bar, with all dishes available without sauce, with tofu or with their super crispy Japanese karaage chicken. You can also get the karaage chicken as a solo bite.

Total Meltdown

This popular food van returns to the Fringe every year, providing glutenous and extremely delicious toasties that line your stomach nicely for a day of laughing and celebrating at some of the best comedy shows of the summer.

The team says there is no excuse not to pop by their van this festival season, “We do the best grilled cheese sandwiches, using sourdough bread, mature cheddar and best of ingredients!”

Mint

This vendor is a Fringe favourite and one that provides a welcome break from cheesy loaded dishes. Their aromatic flat bread gyros are inspired by traditional Greek halloumi and chicken dishes. Each bite is complete with refreshing tzatziki, mint purees, crunchy rocket and freshly grilled vegetables – all wrapped in hand-fired flat bread.

Mint is vegan and veggie-friendly with alternatives for those who are gluten-free – just ask the team as you order and they’ll be happy to provide all the dietary info you need.

Food and drink at The Assembly at George Square Gardens

Coop by SKUA

The team behind one of Stockbridge’s hottest bars Skua is hosting a street food pop-up, titled Coop, on Potterrow in Fettle Cafe throughout the Fringe – open late seven days per week.

Taking inspiration from its popular signature dishes at Skua, the Coop menu will include Skuas incredibly moreish fried chicken, smoked East Coast lobster rolls, Maneesh zaatar and olive oil, braised Free Company roast lamb and Nabulsi cheese flatbreads with togarashi or seaweed flake fries.

Find out more by reading the H&IS food review from July.

Alandas Seafood & Grill

Selling a delicious selection of grilled lobster, mouth-watering seafood tacos, hot smoked salmon, flavoursome seafood chowder and much more.

Alandas’ street food units showcase an innovative and refined take on seafood – perfect for hand-held dining amidst the hectic world of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Alandas Seafood & Grill brings a true taste of Scottish seafood to large scale festivals and events, including drive-in cinemas, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Commonwealth Games and Edinburgh Hogmanay – so they know how to deliver top-tier seafood dishes on the move.

Chick ‘n’ Pea

This middle-Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired street food vendor from Edinburgh is serving in George Square Gardens during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

At this bright and inviting van, you can expect freshness in abundance with key players like falafel, shredded fresh carrots, halloumi and seasoned grilled chicken offering a fresh alternative to some of the heavier food on offer.

We.Sell.Dumplings (and popcorn chicken)

This vendor does exactly what it says on the tin. Fancy tasting a traditional chicken gyoza dressed with chilli-infused oil and spring onions? Look no further than We.Sell.Dumplings.

Maybe you’re more a fan of popcorn fried chicken – nice and crispy with a selection of creamy and tangy dips that are sure to get your tastebuds dancing.

When you have that craving, look above the hundreds of heads in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe crowds and search for a black, white, red and yellow banner; simple branding that promises fresh and comforting tastes with every bite.

Alandas Gelato

Alandas are now bringing their award-winning gelato to Scotland’s biggest events – the Edinburgh Festival Fringe included. You can enjoy their unique flavours using only the freshest Scottish ingredients.

From hand-picked rhubarb and crumble gelato to indulgent chunks of fudge with crunchy walnuts, this is a winning dessert to follow your Alandas seafood main course.

Moskito Spanish Bites

Moskito Spanish Bites serves traditional Spanish tapas with a Scottish twist, using local ingredients. This colourful vendor crafts dishes that are delicious and beautiful in equal measure – just as at home in the hands of a busy festival-goer as they are on a restaurant table.

The menu includes:

Chorizo roll A crusty roll with grilled chorizo, onions, gouda cheese and chimichurri sauce

Patatas bravas classic spicy potato dish

Hand-cut fries with sea salt, paprika, and aioli sauce

Brascada baguette with beef steak, caramelized onions, spinach and serrano ham

Calamares deep-fried squid rings with garlic, parsley panko crumbs and green lime mayonnaise

Food and drink at the Underbelly near Bristo Square

Fire Bowl

This is true food truck feasting, inspired by the streets of Osaka. Characterised by fluffy rice bowls where you pick your protein – beef, pork belly or crispy tofu – your heat and the sauce, from lime mayo to bulgogi.

The Fire Bowl team say, “We call it rice, meat, heat – as simple as that!”

They also have gyoza and fries if you’re looking for a smaller bite between shows. Note that dishes are always dairy-free, egg-free and nut-free. At Bristo Square from 11am until late every day in August.

Barnacles & Bones

Barnacles and Bones serves up fried and roasted seafood and meat dishes that are as flavourful as they are colourful. Most dishes are served atop a bed of French fries, whether that’s a medium-rare steak with basil sauce, hotdog slices with pickled onions, fried squid rings with fresh lemon and cress or locally-sourced crab dressed with rocket and a heavenly squid ink sauce.

Our mouths are watering at the thought… Add this stop to your must-eats for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe- you won’t be disappointed.

Tarquin’s Cornish Gin

Masterfully crafted by self-taught master-distiller Tarquin Leadbetter, every one of the Tarquin’s Cornish Gin gins is crafted by hand with care. The brand story begins with the story of one man, growing to be an internationally recognised and awarded gin brand.

At the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, you can expect cocktails of all colours and flavour combinations, each as refreshing and delicious as the next.

MOTH:

MOTH: are the creators of the most delicious cocktails in a can. There are no watery wines and overly tart mojitos here; every can is of premium quality. The brand identity is in perfect harmony with the main pillars of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, too.

“For maximum togetherness,” is what MOTH: team say. “Because great friends deserve great drinks – and great drinks are easy. They cost what they’re worth, not what they want. They go where they’re needed, in handbags – or pockets. And the good times follow. Picnic blankets or poker tables, tuxes or trackies. We’ll do us and you do you.”

Chicken Skoop

This is Scotland’s original ‘chick in cone’, known for its innovative combo of freshly baked waffle cones and fried chicken.

Chicken Skoop at first look is a bit quirky – we wonder where one gets the idea to put fried chicken into an ice cream cone… But we say gladly that the combination works. Just a hint of sweetness in the cone is enough to offset the heavier tastes of sauce-doused chicken, which winds up being a sweet-and-savoury treat for the tasebuds.

