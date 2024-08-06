Top 10 most heavenly holiday stays in Scotland

Our top 10 picks of the most luxurious and serene Scottish holiday getaways, featuring everything from manor houses to cottages

Whether you’re looking for a lochside cottage with unobstructed views of the Scottish countryside or total seclusion amongst enchanting woodlands, there is something for everyone in our curated list of the top 10 most heavenly stays in Scotland.

Exceptional design, vibrant food: creativity shines in every corner of this coastal art hotel in the far north-west.

Lundies House is a luxury small hotel and self-catering venue in Tongue on the North Coast of the Scottish Highlands in Sutherland. Carefully restored original details, such as stone-floors and large shuttered-windows, anchor the house in a feeling of timeless tradition.

However, the addition of iconic Scandinavian design pieces, brings a modern take on the manse’s heritage. Work form from eminent Danish artists such as Trine Søndergaard and Peter Blonde sit alongside bespoke furniture and cabinetry from Scottish makers.

2. The Lookout, Canty Bay, North Berwick

This humble (yet impressive) stay is right on the beach, nestled amongst the long grasses of Canty beach in North Berwick.

This brand-new beachside stay is a masterpiece in architecture and design with sweeping windows and light-drenched interiors reflecting the spirit of the ocean. Every rom boasts unobstructed views of the ocean. Heaven for any wildlife enthusiasts or those enchanted by the clear blue Scottish horizons.

A 300-year-old Baronial castle thoughtfully reimagined for today as a beautiful home and exclusive stay, perched amongst thick greenery on the shores of Loch Ness.

The castle’s three floors offer rooms for all occasions, from formal banquets in the dining room featuring sublime produce handpicked from the garden to laid-back, idyllic lunches on the terrace overlooking the Loch. If the weather turns, roaring fires keep the cold at bay, perfect for seeing in the night with a game of chess and a whisky or two.

Deep in the Cairngorms forest is an enchanted holiday home that blends the best of Scottish and Scandinavian design.

Wonderfully situated in the Cairngorm National Park, on the bank of the River Feshie, a beautiful and bespoke cottage awaits you. Kennels Cottage is a re-invention of the traditional Highland stay. Built to last forever and shelter its guests from the almost overwhelming nature outside – from the moment you enter, you feel comfortable.

These are boutique treehouses; a cluster of four, conveniently close to both Glasgow and Edinburgh, hiding in plain sight in the Stirlingshire woods.

Husband-and-wife team Simon and Louisa Dickson wanted each treehouse (Chiffchaff, Goldfinch, Siskin and Wren) to have its own personality, to give guests a different experience depending on what their visit entailed.

The treehouses are on an elevated site so they enjoy superb views of the Gargunnock hills. An indoor woodburner and a connection to the barbecue area on the deck blurs the boundary between inside and out, and gives way to informality

This is the kind of place where you have the option to be active or you can simply loll around your treehouse – both are encouraged and handsomely catered for.

The accommodation is warm and inviting, taking on a home-from-home vibe and you can order farm shop deliveries or the services of a massage therapist.

6. Knipoch House Hotel, Oban

Nestled on the bank of Loch Feochanor in Oban, Knipoch House Hotel is your escape for a peaceful weekend. Soak up the countryside and explore the beautiful surroundings.

Guests visiting the newly refurbished hotel can enjoy a firelit lounge, panoramic views of the loch, a private hot tub and walking paths through nature from the hotel.

7. Murrayshall Country Estate & Golf Course, Perthshire

Renowned for its stunning landscapes and world-class amenities, Murrayshall offers a serene escape for guests seeking relaxation and recreation.

From an innovative tasting menu at Eolas, to a round of golf on the American parkland style course, to axe throwing or a relaxing spa treatment, Murrayshall continues to set the standard for luxury and excellence in Scottish hospitality.

8. NC500 pods

If you’re traveling along the North Coast 500 and fancy staying in something a little more glamorous than your van or tent for a few nights, try the NC500 pods.

The NC500 pods are perfectly located in the heart of nature, offering stunning views and a luxurious experience amongst the Scottish wilderness. Lucky guests may also witness the Northern Lights!

There are two NC500 pod sites, one at Achmelvich and one at Brora. At Achmelvich, there are four luxury family pods, each with a double bed and a double sofa bed, and one couples pod, known as the Boujee Pod, which is designed for couples and features a luxury freestanding bath.

Brora has four family pods, three of which are standard luxury, and one is the Ben Bhraggie XL pod, which includes a hot tub.

Founder of NC500 pods Tallia Flaher says, “We hope people feel excited and relaxed. The pods are designed to feel homely, providing the authenticity of camping in the heart of nature, but with the comfort of a 5-star hotel.”

Visit the NC500 pods website | Follow NC500 pods on Instagram | Follow NC500 pods on~L Facebook

This serene Georgian manor that sits between Nairn and Findhorn. Boath House is a sanctuary on Scotland’s northern coast with 10 bedrooms and a four-bedroom lodge. Within the 400-year-old walled garden is a café, store and studio with a cabin and sauna hidden in the extensive grounds. This incredible stay also provides a creative residency program that moves and shifts with the seasons via its curated collective program.

Visit the Boath House website | Follow Boath House on Instagram

As features writer Adrianne Webster wrote of her stay, “Period charm meets modern-day luxury in the renovated Little Eden Highland Cottage on the banks of Loch Lomond.”

Romantic and remote, yet still within an hour of Glasgow, this luxury self-catering Highland cottage is as far from city life as one can possibly get. Bordered by untamed woodlands, a secluded inlet on Loch Lomond, and a kaleidoscope of Acer trees which burst in shades of crimson, Little Eden is a blissful Scottish retreat that has the West Highland Way on its doorstep.

Visit the Little Eden Cottage website

