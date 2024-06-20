- ADVERTISEMENT -

Co-founders Katie Messer and James Aikman open Messer, a first-of-its-kind artisan knife store in Stockbridge

Chefs and home cooks, this one is for you! A delightful blend of practicality and entertainment, Messer will sell recipe books, industry magazines, coffee table books and knives from some of the finest chefs and makers in the world.

Based on St Stephen street in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, this new business is Scotland’s first artisan knife and kitchen supply shop.

The retailer’s name means knife in German and is the surname of co-owner Katie Messer. Katie and her business partner James Aikman have worked in hospitality for a number of years and also run the award-winning Skua, on the same street, as operations manager and head chef.

The new opening will be a must-visit destination for keen foodies and restaurant pros alike to restock on the likes of Mcusta, Zanmai, Tojiro, Suishin and Ryusen Japanese steel forged kitchen knives.

There will also be a selection of knife makers from around Europe and the UK with similar values, ranging in cost from £50 to £700.

Walls and cabinets will be dressed with specialist pieces by Ryusen, glossy recipe books and magazines from some of the most renowned professional food writers.

You can also expect to find kitchen provisions from local makers like Chorrito’s hot sauces.

Co-founder Katie Messer says, “We live and work in the food and drink industry and are also heavily inspired by fashion and design, so Messer felt like a natural fusion of our passions.

“James and I have spent years researching products and brands we wanted to stock in our dream store and it feels a little surreal that it’s now becoming a reality. We can’t wait to welcome our first customers this week and share our network of amazing producers, writers and makers.”

Katie and James’ keen eye for design and craftsmanship has been honed working in some of Scotland’s best restaurants – they’ve curated a collection of functional and aesthetically pleasing kitchen knives, utensils and professional level supplies.

Working with independent publishers, Messer has an inspiring collection of beautiful cookbooks about world cuisine, comfort cooking and culinary heroes. There are also trade relevant magazines like Noble Rot from restaurateur Dan Keeling in London.

Messer

72 St Stephen Street

Edinburgh

EH3 5EQ

Messer is open Friday-Monday 11am-5pm

