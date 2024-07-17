Celebrate multi-cultural food with Skua in their Edinburgh festival pop-up, Coop

The team behind one of Stockbridge’s hottest bars Skua will host a street food pop-up, Coop, on Potterrow in Fettle Cafe

Edinburgh’s favourite Stockbridge streetfood restaurant Skua is hosting a limited-time pop-up every weekend in the lead-up to The Edinburgh Festival, titled Coop. Throughout the month of August they will continue to serve up some of the city’s best small plates, cocktails and drinks for festival goers.

Taking inspiration from its popular signature dishes at Skua, the Coop menu will include Skuas incredibly moreish fried chicken, smoked East Coast lobster rolls, Maneesh zaatar and olive oil, braised Free Company roast lamb and Nabulsi cheese flatbreads with togarashi or seaweed flake fries.

Skua is renowned for its eclectic drinks list, featuring natural and biodynamic wines, as well as innovative cocktails crafted by mixologist Jacob Thunder.

Following this same ethos, Coop will offer Vinca canned wines, Newbarns Brewery beers on tap, and a rotating selection of Skua’s cocktails to toast the festivities.

Coop is the perfect hangout for a late night bite between shows to sit in or take-away, just a 10 minute walk from top festival venues The Pleasance, The Underbelly, Gilded Balloon and The Assembly.

Tomás Gormley says, “Growing up in Edinburgh the festival has always been the highlight of the year for me. While I usually feel the increased bustle in my restaurants, I rarely get to see much of the festival itself. This year I’m looking forward to spending a month right in the thick of it serving up some of my favourite things to eat and drink including the signature fried chicken from Skua.”

Coop will be taking over Fettle cafe, open from 6pm – 1am on Friday – Sunday from the 19th of July and 7 days a week in August from the site of Fettle in Potterrow.

