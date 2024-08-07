Bring brightness into your living spaces with these sunshine shades

Yellow signifies energy, joy, liveliness and positivity. Yellow is for the brave and the bold, but pastel versions can nurture softness in a room, enhancing comfort and creating a sunny, relaxed atmosphere.

Be cautious with yellow placement, though, and note that different tones are best allocated to certain rooms and certain areas of those rooms. Be warned! Bright yellow can overstimulate and agitate. Subtle, considered placement is best.

How to use yellow in the bedroom

For example, if your bedroom is slightly shady in the evenings, pop some yellow textiles and soft furnishings on the bed to brighten.

How to use yellow in the living room

If using yellow in your living room, try to opt for lower tones. However, if your living room needs a little boldness to offset neutral palettes – like oak, walnut or elm furniture and flooring – then splash some bright yellow on the walls or paint inset shelving in this uplifting colour.

How to use yellow in the kitchen

When using yellow in your kitchen, don’t be afraid to go for some stronger tones in ceramics, wall hangings and pots and pans. The odd splash of yellow and orange in posters is a stylish and cool way to place brighter palettes, too.

How to use yellow in the bathroom

For your bathroom, use stunningly sharp yellow candles, lightshades or handtowels – again, keep placement simple and keep the shades subtle.

How to use yellow in the home office or study

Yellow in your home office can promote productivity and wellbeing. Maybe put some yellow in the curtains or blinds, or try a sunny keyboard or mouse mat. There are endless ways to drop colour into traditionally more bland spaces, so don’t be afraid to get creative!

Play with other sunset shades

Remember! There are other sunshine shades to explore, too. If you’re a little scared of yellow or just think it’s a little too much, try sharp orange, soft peach and you can even play with subtle hues of pink and purple, if you fancy.

Scroll for some home décor inspiration, featuring the colours of sunsets – from bold yellow seating and abstract rugs to sweet pink soft furnishings and statement floor lamps.