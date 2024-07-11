SUBSCRIBE
Trendwatch: life’s a peach

Trendwatch - peach colour trends for summer
Considered placement of peach can be as impactful as it is delightful

Peach is technically a pastel shade but according to colour experts at Adobe, it makes the cut just barely, offering palpable hues of orange, yellow, and pink.

“Peach is one of the few colours that can be soft but stimulating at the same time,” they say. “Peach brings joy through yellow and exuberance through orange – and is soothed with the neutrality of white.”

Continue reading for some interior inspiration! Life’s a peach with our selection of must-buys.

Peach lining the walls

Peach colour tends for summer - wall decor
PRODUCT | Fairyland wall panel, from £159, Caselio
Trending colours for summer
PRODUCT | Ohpopsi, Bloc Stripe wallpaper in Peach Puff, £48 per role, OhPopsi
Peach wall fringe
PRODUCT | Barcelona striped fringe, £90 per m, Samuel & Sons

Peach for comfort

Colour trends for summer - what to buy
PRODUCT | Prado sofa, from £4,580, Ligne Roset

Cosy peach lighting

Orange pendant light
PRODUCT | Bubbles pendant light, from approx £230, Martinelli Luce
Peach lamp from Case de Cousin Paul
PRODUCT | Lampe Apapa, approx £60, La Case De Cousin Paul

Peach in the kitchen

Serving set from Madam Soltz
PRODUCT | Wooden serving set, approx £17, Madam Stoltz
Nautical plate design prawn from Rock the Kasbah
PRODUCT | Philippe Xerri fish plate, £POA, Rock the Kasbah

Looking for more trending colours for summer? Try our style guide below.

5 colour trends that interior designers are loving this summer

