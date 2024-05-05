Bring colour into your home with these must-buys, inspired by designers and trends from across the globe

Creating the perfect space means finding décor that reflects your personality – and often that can be done by bringing colour into your home. Use these products to tie together mixed palettes between rooms and add interest to even the most minimalistic spaces.

Colby rechargeable lamps from M&S

We’re drooling over this Bauhaus-inspired table lamp from M&S – a modern and simple take on the classic retro Lotus Atelier mushroom lamp.

The Colby comes in five colour ways and is wireless with touch sensors, so can be used anywhere in your home. You’re just one tap away from subtle tungsten warmth in your living room, study, bedroom or even your kitchen.

Formakami limited-edition JH5 pendant from &Tradition

Experimenting with form, flow and colour will help create harmony between different aspects of your home. Artist and designer Jaime Hayon’s Japanese-inspired lighting range for &Tradition does just that.

This contemporary limited edition range of the JH5 pendant draws inspiration from the traditional hand-painted lanterns from Kyoto, combined with Hayon’s signature bold colours and organic shapes. Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide!

OLIVE colour duvet set from Irregular Sleep Pattern

Irregular Sleep Pattern know how to do pattern – and do it well. Their double-sided OLIVE colour duvet set is just genius (and tasteful).

Featuring a top panel in the BARBARIAN x Olive print, you can offset on one side with a panel of the juicy SIDEWINDER x Blaeberry print, and on the other a gloriously spicy CHAMELEON x Cayenne.

With patterns as cool as these, how will you ever decide which side to display?

Singleflower vase from Carlo Moretti

This vase is as much a piece of art as it is a mantlepiece essential. Carlo Moretti’s mouth-blown Murano crystal vase features the colours of the Venetian lagoon in bands of blue and green. It’s always sunny with this must-have product in your home.

Reprise chair from L.Ercolani

A collaboration with 2LG Studio gives this classic seat a brilliantly colourful makeover. We love the blend of neon and neutral colour palettes – they make for a versatile look that will fit into any aesthetic.

Looking for more inspiration? Start experimenting with colour today with these 7 colourful looks for living rooms…