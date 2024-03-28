The B-Corp clothing brand With Nothing Underneath will visit Strathberry’s Edinburgh flagship store this April

words Adrianne Webster

Well, it’s all happening in Edinburgh this year. From Gucci opening their first flagship store outside of London in Multrees Walk – look out for this news in our next issue! – to the news of the TAG Heuer and OMEGA showroom openings, the city is carving itself out as a must-visit European shopping destination.

To add to the buzz, clothing brand With Nothing Underneath (WNU), renowned for their focus on British heritage and timeless style, have announced the will be heading to Edinburgh this April for an exciting pop-up. Inspired by men’s tailoring, WNU is all about simplicity – pared back, laid back and effortless wardrobe essentials made to last a lifetime.

Hosted in the beautiful Strathberry flagship store at 34 Melville Street alongside their exceptionally handcrafted leather goods, customers will be able to shop With Nothing Underneath’s collection in the Scottish brand’s physical retail space as well as attend shopping events with the WNU founder, Pip Durell and Strathberry co-founder, Leeanne Hundleby.

These events include an evening of champagne on Friday 5th April between 5-7pm and a Founder’s brunch, hosted by Pip Durell and Leeanne Hundleby, on Saturday 6th April between 10am-1pm.

Why did WNU choose Strathberry Edinburgh for the pop-up?

“As a brand inspired by British heritage, we have always looked close to home for inspiration – whether that be for product development or for photo shoot mood boards – and Scotland is a huge source of that for me,” says founder, Pip Durell.

“When I knew we wanted pop up in Edinburgh, we had to work with a brand that shared our values of British heritage and modern simplicity, which is why we are thrilled to be working with Strathberry. With the perfect balance of exceptional craftmanship and elegant designs, they make the perfect host.”

When will the With Nothing Underneath pop-up at Strathberry be open?

Shoppers can visit from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th April. Throughout this period, customers will be able to shop monogrammed shirts with free shipping and WNU and Strathberry pieces with an exclusive 15% discount on all in store purchases.