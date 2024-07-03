Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – July

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

Each month, we’ll showcase a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland, from beautiful farmhouses to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Garden flat with period features | 4 bed, 2 bath | Grange, Edinburgh

£925,000 Offers over

With a large south-facing garden and taking pride of place in a traditional Victorian terrace, this spectacular flat in the Grange district of Edinburgh could be yours to treasure.

Perfectly balancing a mix of modern and traditional features and is in move-in condition with high-spec updates, ready to enjoy.

Modern energy-efficient hilltop home | 5 bed, 4 bath | Innerleithen, Scottish Borders

Offers over £900,000

This contemporary home has it all – gym, cinema room, indoor-outdoor entertaining space and views across lush countryside that will amaze you every morning.

Not only that, but there’s a state of the art smart home system and thoughtful eco-features too.

Georgian period residence with summer house | 5 bed, 3 bath | Clackmannan, Alloa

£840,000 Offers Over

Immaculate inside and out, this beautiful family home wouldn’t look out of place in the pages of a glossy magazine.

From the moment you venture up the sweeping driveway and see the exterior, to the opulent interiors with original features, you’ll fall in love immediately.

Former gatekeeper’s countryside cottage with log cabin and bothy | 4 bed, 4 bath | Cupar, East Fife

£750,000 Offers over

This home comes with a business opportunity attached in the form of separate self-catering holiday accommodation in the most picturesque countryside setting.

The main house is charming and characterful, set amongst mature gardens with easy access to the local village.

Picturesque country home at the heart of quaint village | 4 bed, 2 bath | Ettrickbridge, Selkirk

£495,000 Offers over

Riverside gardens and easy access to outdoor activities are unique selling points for this beautifully upgraded home.

In a lovely balance of old and new, you can expect to see exposed brick paired with an Aga, modern wall panelling and generous sized bedrooms, all ready for a family to make their own.

Spacious detached countryside family home with orangery | 6 bed, 3 bath | Gullane, East Lothian

£899,999 Offers over

This impressive home is set amongst rolling farmland with plenty of space inside for a family – you’ll just love the beautiful, recently-added orangery; the ideal spot for sunny afternoons.

The sunken living room and huge kitchen-diner are perfect entertaining spaces – your guests will be hoping you invite them to stay over in one of the many bedrooms!

Former Scotland’s Home of the Year winner | 4 bed, 2 bath | Willowbrae, Edinburgh

Offers over £480,000

This three-floor home with a private garden is just a stone's throw from Portobello Beach. Set on a tranquil street but close to the action, you get the best of both worlds.

This stunning house was the winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2023 ! You can see why – the owners have packed it full of fun and personality.

