Situated on the fringes of the charming seaside village of Maidens, this remarkable home showcases a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design

Astor House is perched between the Ayrshire hills and boasts magnificent sea and coastal views over the Firth of Clyde, with tranquil sunsets reflecting the peace and serenity of this unrivalled location.

The home sits in the warm embrace of 1.5 acres of sweeping landscaped gardens, backdropped by the Firth of Clyde with views of the majestic Isle of Arran, Ailsa Craig and Turnberry Lighthouse.

The Royal Troon and Prestwick golf courses, both Open Championship venues, are also close by. The popular racecourse in Ayr holds the Scottish Grand National and there are yacht marinas at Troon, Ardrossan, and Largs.

The captivating gardens and grounds surrounding Astor House are impeccable and a testament to the current owners, Adam and Conor Morgan’s commitment to maintaining a tranquil oasis for outdoor relaxation.

The grounds feature areas of manicured lawns, a variety of mature shrubs and trees and well-stocked flower beds. Elevated decking areas are complete with lighting and a pergola to curate an inviting space for outdoor entertaining, summer BBQ’s and alfresco evening dining – when the Scottish weather allows!

Adam and Connor describe the house in three words: elegant, modern and luxurious. “This house is special for many reasons,” they say. “But one very special part of this house is the way it makes you feel; the house has a welcoming embrace – as soon as you enter, you’re pulled through the main living space towards those gorgeous sea facing windows. And the views that await you are nothing short of astounding – especially at sunrise and sunset.”

Light enters the house through huge windows on both the front and rear of the building. The rays bounce off golden wallpapers and mirrors that currently hang throughout the home.

“The sunsets are one of our favourite things,” Adam and Conor say. “Sometimes they are so dramatic that they literally stop us in our tracks as we walk around the house and pull us towards the windows or out onto the deck.”

The couple also love that their home is so unique – there is no other like it, they say. “It is nice to have somewhere that is a one off, with spectacular views inside and out. For us, this house really has it all and is one of the most magnificent houses in Ayrshire.”

“The gardens are also magnificent,” Adam and Conor highlight. “Hours and hours of time each week is spent caring for and building on the acre and a half of mature gardens that create a beautiful place to sit, relax and watch the views out to the Isle of Arran and Ailsa Craig. Each of the bedrooms also has uninterrupted views of the sea, which is an absolute treat for visitors.”

Interior design inspiration came from across oceans. Using hotels like the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Peninsula Abu Dhabi and Paris as their inspiration, all of the different elements of Adam and Conor’s home have been carefully chosen to create a hotel-like experience.

“This was important as a lot of our friends and family live many hours away and we wanted to create a home that each of them look forward to them visiting and spending time in. We adore Astor House and the land that surrounds it. We’ve let our creativity shine – and it shows.”

The best news of all? Astor House is up for sale

Astor House, one of the finest family homes offered to the Scottish market place in recent years with an irresistibly modern design throughout, utilising glass, natural light and open plan living spaces making this a warm and very welcoming family home.

Early viewing is fundamental to fully appreciate this special home and its prime setting.

