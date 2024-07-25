Celebrate the works of honorary Scot, Jon Schueler, in newest show at The Anniversary Exhibition, Resipole Studios and Fine Art Gallery

Jon Schueler was an American painter who bridged the gap between Abstract Expressionism and landscape. Born in Milwaukee, his early life took him through studies in economics and English literature, even a stint as a writer, before World War II turned him towards the skies as a B-17 navigator.

This experience, along with the vastness of his Wisconsin upbringing, would inform his artistic focus on the drama of the heavens. A late bloomer to the art world, Schueler began painting at 29 years old in San Francisco.

Here, he fell under the wing of the Abstract Expressionist giant Clyfford Still. Encouraged by Still, he moved to New York in the early 1950s, immersing himself in the vibrant Abstract Expressionist scene alongside figures like Rothko and Pollock. However, in 1957, a trip to Scotland would forever change Schueler’s artistic direction.

The brooding skies and wild landscapes of the Sound of Sleat captured his imagination. He settled there, in the hamlet of Mallaig Bheag, painting not literal landscapes but abstract interpretations that evoked the power and emotion of the place.

Though recognised as a second-generation Abstract Expressionist, Schueler’s work transcended the movement, becoming a unique blend of abstraction and the grandeur of nature. His paintings are now part of prestigious collections around the world.

In 2016, Resipole Studios was chosen as the venue to host Sea To Sky, an exhibition of Schueler’s west coast of Scotland works, marking the centenary of the artist’s birth. The team say, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to show six west coast pieces as part of the gallery’s 20th anniversary celebrations this year. With thanks to the Jon Schueler Charitable Trust.”

