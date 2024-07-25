SUBSCRIBE
Art

1970s painter Jon Schueler shows at Resipole Studios and Fine Art Gallery

|

2 min read
Jon Schueler painting in Mallaig 1977
IMAGE | Archie McLellan

Celebrate the works of honorary Scot, Jon Schueler, in newest show at The Anniversary Exhibition, Resipole Studios and Fine Art Gallery

Jon Schueler was an American painter who bridged the gap between Abstract Expressionism and landscape. Born in Milwaukee, his early life took him through studies in economics and English literature, even a stint as a writer, before World War II turned him towards the skies as a B-17 navigator.

Jon Schueler's Romasaig studio, 1970-1992, Mallaig
IMAGE | Courtesy of Jon Schueler Foundation

This experience, along with the vastness of his Wisconsin upbringing, would inform his artistic focus on the drama of the heavens. A late bloomer to the art world, Schueler began painting at 29 years old in San Francisco.

Jon Schueler and his dog 1973
IMAGE | Courtesy of Jon Schueler Foundation

Here, he fell under the wing of the Abstract Expressionist giant Clyfford Still. Encouraged by Still, he moved to New York in the early 1950s, immersing himself in the vibrant Abstract Expressionist scene alongside figures like Rothko and Pollock. However, in 1957, a trip to Scotland would forever change Schueler’s artistic direction.

Scotland-inspired painting
IMAGE | Changes, May-July 1974, oil on canvas

The brooding skies and wild landscapes of the Sound of Sleat captured his imagination. He settled there, in the hamlet of Mallaig Bheag, painting not literal landscapes but abstract interpretations that evoked the power and emotion of the place.

IMAGE | The Sound of Sleat: Red in the Summer Night, VIIIJuly 1970
IMAGE | The Sound of Sleat: Red in the Summer Night, VIII, July 1970

Though recognised as a second-generation Abstract Expressionist, Schueler’s work transcended the movement, becoming a unique blend of abstraction and the grandeur of nature. His paintings are now part of prestigious collections around the world.

Jon Schueler ferry Outer Hebrides May72
IMAGE | Courtesy of Jon Schueler Foundation

In 2016, Resipole Studios was chosen as the venue to host Sea To Sky, an exhibition of Schueler’s west coast of Scotland works, marking the centenary of the artist’s birth. The team say, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to show six west coast pieces as part of the gallery’s 20th anniversary celebrations this year. With thanks to the Jon Schueler Charitable Trust.”

For more Scottish art news, try our feature with Andrea Geile, where she tells us about her show with The Scottish Gallery, titled ‘Amongst the Trees’.

Wander ‘Amongst the Trees’ at The Scottish Gallery with artist Andrea Geile

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Interiors

Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – July

Each month, in association with ESPC, we'll showcase a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2024 . All rights reserved.