Dior to host Cruise 2025 show at Perthshire’s Drummond Castle

The French fashion house will be unveiling their 2025 Cruise show at the historic Perthshire venue

words Adrianne Webster

The French fashion house Dior will be heading to the idyllic Scottish countryside this summer to showcase their 2025 Cruise collection at Perthshire’s picturesque Drummond Castle on June 3.

The rugged countryside surroundings beyond the castle walls may be a source of inspiration to the atelier’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has an affinity for practicality, as well as beauty.

Past collections of the designer’s have included chunky work boots, anoraks and tweed – emblems of Scottish country life – as well as the classic Dior swish skirts and dresses. Will we see a blending of the two at the show in June? It’s a style combination that’s proven to pack a punch, and is popular with consumers, too. Claudia Winkleman highlighted this perfectly when her rugged meets chic style in The Traitors led to a boom in sales of Scottish tweed, knitwear, kilts and boots.

The June Cruise show may also pay homage to one of Scotland’s great artists. Last year’s show in Mexico paid tribute to the revered Frida Kahlo. “I first saw her work at an exhibition in Rome when I was a teenager, the first show I’d ever seen by a woman artist, and it made a lifelong impression,” said Chiuri. “It really touched me deeply. Her work is so inspiring for women. What she did for her time was unbelievable.” A self-described feminist, Chiuri may choose to pull from Scottish female artists like Margaret Macdonald, Annie French, Agnes Miller Parker and Anne Redpath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

This isn’t the first time Dior has graced Scotland with its design prowess. In 1955, brand founder and designer Christian Dior brought 172 dresses and his eight ‘mannequins’ (as he referred to his models) to Auchterarder’s Gleneagles Hotel for a spectacular event in the main lobby.

It was the traditional Highland dancing that followed, though, that Dior remembered fondly. Writing in his autobiography Dior by Dior, he said: “After the show, there was an unexpected contrast which delighted my French eyes: The parade of girls in their delicate evening dresses was succeeded by Scottish reels danced by magnificent Scottish gentlemen in their kilts.”

The fashion house is currently the topic of a brand new Apple TV show, The New Look, starring Ben Mendehlson and Juliette Binoche. Set in wartime Paris, it charts the rise of Christian Dior’s launch of modern fashion and its impact on the world at a precarious time in history.

For updates on Dior’s Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, sign up to our newsletter and follow us on social media