Meet Frances Priest, Scotland-based ceramicist who specialises in hand-etched pottery that is as at home in the V&A Museum as it is on your mantlepiece

A self-confessed pattern obsessive and lover of colour, Frances Priest explores cultural histories and narratives of ornament through studio ceramics and installations in the built environment.

Central to her work is an interest in books about the theory of pattern, which she references as a means of documenting and disseminating languages of ornament. Through this mindset, Frances plays with ever-changing interpretations of ornamental motifs as they move between drawing and material form.

You can see Frances’ most recent work, Unfixing, at &Gallery in Edinburgh from the 3rd – 31st August. “The catalogue to accompany my forthcoming solo show with &Gallery is now available, including a catalogue of commissioned text by Ashley Thorpe.”

Frances says that listening to music has played an important role in the studio of late. “I have delved into the abstract potential of pattern and motif,” she explains. “I am hugely honoured that the multi talented Simon Kirby has agreed to perform in the gallery on Saturday 17th August, creating an improvised soundscape in response to the exhibition, using field recordings made in my studio.”

Find more information about the show here.

In this beautiful documentary shot by Sylwia and Simon at Cro + Kow Studio, Frances leads us through the crafting process for her famous hand-etched bowls. This, she explains, is the language of ornaments; there is power of every etching and every marking.

The film and photography duo behind Cro + Kow describe their style as, “Artistic minimalism with a twist. We certainly can go all out there but we prefer clean and sometimes quirky results.”

Working with Frances on this project was a pleasure, they say – and one that Sylwia and Simon wanted to collaborate with her on for a while. It’s important to nurture the creative community in Scotland, they tell us.

“We reckon it’s too easy to ignore what is close to you (in all senses). In Scotland in general and Edinburgh in particular, we have amazing makers all around us – and the intense hard work and dedication that goes into the process behind exquisite artworks is hidden from view. We wanted to change that, because there are so many talented people working here and they need a voice.”

Cro + Kow

18, 23/1 Shore Place

Leith

Edinburgh

EH6 6SW

Visit the Cro + Kow website | Follow Cro + Kow on Instagram

Frances Priest Studio

Studio 8, Abbeymount Techbase

2 Easter Road

Edinburgh

EH7 5AN

Visit the Frances Priest website | Follow Frances Priest on Instagram | Follow Frances Priest on Facebook

