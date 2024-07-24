InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel has unveiled winning artwork in celebration of writer Susan Ferrier, on the bicentenary of her legendary novel The Inheritance

InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel celebrates the bicentenary of Susan Ferrier’s renowned novel, ‘The Inheritance’, with an unveiling of a colourful permanent display in the new Ferrier Suite.

The work by Ella Williams, a third-year Fine Art student at Edinburgh College of Art, features a collection of smaller narrative paintings that portray key elements and scenes from the novel, focusing on Ferrier’s critique of marriage.

The piece, titled ‘Studies from Ferrier’s The Inheritance’, stood out for its creativity, depth and heartfelt homage to Susan Ferrier’s work some 200 years after being published.

Ella’s paintings also reference Ferrier’s connection to Edinburgh, specifically the InterContinental Edinburgh The George Hotel townhouse itself, where she once lived.

Williams’ intention was to illustrate the novel’s protagonist, Getrude St. Clair, and her journey largely through symbolism, representing the strong female character navigating the constraints of the period setting.

Leaning into aspects of romantic imagery, Williams was intrigued by Ferrier’s use of the romance genre as a subversive means to comment on the position of women in society.

Ella says that several of the paintings illustrate key settings in the novel, “While others represent Gertrude’s journey of self-discovery in pursuit of a suitor that is her equal, symbolised by the clasping of hands and elements of romantic imagery such as roses.”

The figurative paintings are framed to exclude the faces of each subject, avoiding too literal an interpretation of the characters and allowing the viewers imagination to take precedence, deciding whether Ferrier or Gertrude is the subject.

“I sought to nod to Ferrier’s residency in the building portraying elements of the hotel that would be recognisable to guests such as Ferrier looking out the window of the suite and a tea set that matches those available to guests.

“I’m delighted to have won this art project and can’t wait to see my piece displayed within the hotel and being enjoyed by visitors to the city.”

As well as becoming part of the hotel’s heritage, Ella also received a purchase price of £3,500 for her artwork, an overnight stay in the Ferrier Suite and dinner in the hotel’s restaurant Le Petit Beefbar.

