The new Tag Heuer store further cements Edinburgh’s Multrees Walk as Scotland’s biggest luxury fashion shopping destination

words Adrianne Webster

The Scottish family-owned luxury jewellers Laings has opened a second TAG Heuer boutique in Scotland in the prime luxury retail location of Multrees Walk in Edinburgh.

The new store, which opened on Friday 15 March, follows the successful launch of Scotland’s first mono-brand TAG boutique in September last year, located on Glasgow‘s Buchanan Street.

Shoppers can enjoy trying on pieces like the iconic Monacco – famously loved by actor and racing driver Steve McQueen – as well as the Carrera, Formula 1 and Aquaracer collections.

As well as drawing in crowds of luxury shoppers, the new store is supporting the local economy, creating seven local jobs, and features artwork by Edinburgh-based artist Katy Sawrey. Her wall-mounted, 3D Porsche sculpture showcasing the long-lasting partnership between the iconic brands incorporates her trademark vibrant interpretation of the Scottish landscape and unique style, complementing the brand’s bold offer and nodding to its racing heritage.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, says: “The opening of our Edinburgh mono-brand boutique is not only a testament to our strengthening partnership with TAG Heuer, but further demonstrates Laings investment into the trend of mono-brand boutiques, which offer a focused, more immersive experience that many of our clients look for.

“We are proud to introduce Edinburgh to a new, state-of-the-art retail destination, with our interactive display area alongside the excellent customer service and diverse offering clients have come to expect from the Laings and TAG Heuer names.”

2024 is an exciting year, as we continue to grow the retail offering by welcoming a number of high-end luxury retailers on board. With an enviable location, Multrees Walk provides an exceptional shopping experience in the heart of Edinburgh housing many exclusive fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Harvey Nichols and Michael Kors and we look forward to welcoming more throughout the year.”

The Tag Heuer Multrees Walk store is open now. For more information about Laings, visit www.laingsuk.com.