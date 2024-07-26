These all-natural candles will help bring the hypnotic scents of Scottish meadows, hills and coastlines into your home

Scotland’s wilderness is rich with enchanting scents that define the character and history of the land, from the serene smell of wild primroses and purple heather to the cleansing effects of the Hebridean sea breeze and fresh winds atop the Munro hills. This list of all-natural candles features the perfect buys for every room in your house, ensuring that no matter what you’re doing, you feel the warm embrace of the Scottish lands.

Scents for your living room

A living room houses every occasion, from family gatherings and dinner with friends to TV marathons and cosy nights in with a book. Each of these little pleasures warrants a different atmosphere – and with that comes a different scent.

Approach the fragrancing of a living room with an open mind, searching for versatile scents that evoke as much brightness as they do warmth. Stick to candles and wax melts as opposed to more permanent reed diffusers so you can switch the atmosphere up as required.

Top notes for warmth include amber, ginger, blackberry, almond and cardamom. Top notes for invigoration include peppermint, lemon, cedarwood and Eucalyptus. Finally, top notes for relaxation include lily, lavender, musky wood and balsam.

See a few of our favourite scents for living rooms below.

Woodlands, Druid Edinburgh

HAAR, Essence of Harris

The Ruby, Pott Candles

Revive and Uplift, Hazel & Blue

Heather & Wild Berries, Isle of Skye Candle Company

Scents for your hallway

Natural smells tend to reflect cleanliness, so utilise refreshing all-natural candles that have top notes of cucumber, lime, violet or orange blossom. Warmer base notes like peach or amber musk add depth and luxury (we’re striving for a more reed diffuser feeling and less air freshener).

Candle titles that include buzzwords like ‘fresh linen’, ‘cotton’ or ‘natural breeze’ tend to include these ingredients, so look out for those.

See a few of our favourite scents for hallways below.

After the Rain, Aaron Sense of Scotland

Rain Water, Clyde Candles

Whisky Old Fashioned, JoJo Co.

Scents for your kitchen

Avoid overpowering the air in your kitchen by selecting lightweight, neutral scents with a hint of citrus. Paired with cotton and oak, citrus will help mask the food odor and won’t turn sickly sweet when mixed with other foodie aromas.

Your go-to top notes for kitchen all-natural candles are lemon, lime, grapefruit and tangerine. Cotton, cucumber and oak will help neutralise any sharpness that comes from those tangy fruits.

See a few of our favourite scents for kitchens below.

Scots Pine, Isle of Skye Candle Company

Citrus Zing, The Stirling Candle Company

Hidden Loch, Gold Moss

Scents for your bathroom

Unlike the kitchen, which may have food odors, or a bedroom or living room, where you might prefer cosy and comforting scents, the bathroom should exude a sense of cleanliness and rejuvenation.

When searching for the perfect bathroom all-natural candle, think about what you like to smell in a spa treatment, poolside or sauna setting. We recommend top notes of eucalyptus, which provides a crisp, invigorating, green scent and is associated with clearing congestion.

Lemongrass and ginger also bring a luxury spa-like refreshing feel to your bathroom – perfect for calming baths at the end of a long week or as a comforting backdrop for facials and skincare routines in front of the mirror.

Basil, grapefruit and mint all work, too – in moderation. Keep the scent palette simple and light – there’s a lot going on with aroma in this room, so go with caution!

A few of our favourite scents for bathrooms are below.

Spring Air, JoJo Co.

URAR Lemongrass & Ginger, Hamilton & Morris

Chillax, Gold Moss

Hebridean Breeze, Isle of Sky Candle Company

Looking for more products recommendations? Try our trendwatch piece, where we explore the power of peach.