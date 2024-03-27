The luxury Swiss watchmakers will be coming to the capital later this year

words Adrianne Webster

Renowned for their commitment to quality craftmanship and luxury watches, the Swiss brand Omega will be setting up shop in Multrees Walk in Edinburgh later this year.

“It’s an exciting time for Multrees Walk, with several new tenants due to open this year,” shared a spokesperson for Multrees Walk, exclusively to Homes & Interiors Scotland. “We are excited to announce that the Swiss watchmaker Omega will be joining our portfolio of luxury lifestyle brands and will be opening a store later this year.”

Omega currently have showrooms in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter and Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMEGA (@omega)

The brand was first launched in 1848, when a young watchmaker named Louis Brandt opened a small workshop in the small Swiss village of La Chaux-de-Fonds. It was here, in the family villa, that the 23-year-old Brandt began the company that would later become Omega.

Since then, the brand has cemented itself as one of the world’s leading luxury watch brands, and is synonymous with events like the Olympics, America’s Cup yacht race and James Bond.

The news of the new opening comes after the recent unveiling of Tag Heuer’s boutique at 10 Multrees Walk, cementing this swish street in Edinburgh as one of the best places to shop luxury watches in Scotland.

“2024 is an exciting year, as we continue to grow the retail offering by welcoming a number of high-end luxury retailers on board,” says Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, on the new TAG Heuer store. “With an enviable location, Multrees Walk provides an exceptional shopping experience in the heart of Edinburgh housing many exclusive fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Harvey Nichols and Michael Kors and we look forward to welcoming more throughout the year.”

Sign up to our social media and newsletter for updates on an opening date of the new OMEGA showroom.