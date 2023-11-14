Christmas in the Capital: 7 places to eat and drink in Edinburgh this festive season

Let’s be serious, Christmas isn’t about spending time with loved ones, or giving and receiving presents… it’s about the delicious food.

curated by Adrianne Webster

Here is our list of seven great places to eat in Edinburgh this Christmas to start the festivities off with a bang…

Sandwich lovers Alby’s have joined forces with Gleneagles Townhouse for November and December, as they deliver their signature mammoth sandwiches with a decidedly festive twist.

Available exclusively in The Spence, the special Christmas sandwich comes with (deep breath…) porchetta, pork, sage and cranberry stuffing, brown sauce, matchstick crisps, celeriac and apple remoulade and rocket, served on signature fragrant focaccia baked in-house.

And diners can feel good about their purchase, too, as for each sandwich sold, 50p will be donated to Social Bite, the charity that campaigns to end homelessness, as part of their annual Festival of Kindness Christmas campaign.

Duck & Waffle are bringing out all of the jingle bells and whistles this Christmas as they play host to Thanksgiving celebrations, plus Christmas Day and New Year’s dinners. And opportunities for after-work cocktails, too, of course.

Expect dishes boasting fresh scallops, roasted duck, halibut and turkey. For veggies, a mushroom and brie wellington is on the menu, with plenty more where that came from.

Whisky connoisseurs Glenmorangie are celebrating the festive season across 20 of the capital’s best bars with an immersive pop-up ‘Wonder Hotline’ in the St James Quarter from Thursday 16th until Saturday 18th November.

It’ll be a game of luck whether you pass the vibrant orange telephone when it’s ringing. If you lift the receiver, you’ll be guided through a series of entertaining prompts that’ll lead you to discovering a festive Glenmorangie cocktail in the striking Wonder Lounge.

Celebrate the Greek way with a visit to the authentic new Greek restaurant, Kuzina on Howe Street. Enjoy thoughtfully-prepared dishes using rich Greek flavours that complement the abundance of fresh Scottish meat, fish and vegetables sourced nearby.

The festive menu includes highlights like kalavia, fish velouté, langoustine tartare, pan-fried quail breast and Christmas stuffing with game jus. Delicious.

If you’re out partying with friends this year, you can’t go far wrong with Lady Libertine on W Register Street. The chic, polished surroundings, friendly service and moody lighting mean you can easily lose track of time, letting afternoon brunches run into evening cocktails.

They’ve recently revamped their autumn winter menu; this year, inspired by the Mediterranean. The highlights include the house breads served with whipped butter and pumpkin seed granola and the baba ganoush with pomegranate, sesame seeds, and crispy pita crisps.

Main plates will feature Middle-Eastern inspired Baharat Spiced Ox Cheek, Chicken Kofta with labneh and harissa, Roasted Butternut Squash Gnocchi, and the Braised Lamb served with puy lentils, green harissa, yoghurt and watercress.

Still got room for dessert? On the menu they have pistachio meringue served with bramble compote, tonka bean custard and the chocolate ganache tart served with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream.

Available from the 27th November until the 30th December.

If grand opulence is your bag, then best head to The Balmoral this Christmas. The Brasserie Prince restaurant marries classic French cuisine with the crème de la crème of Scottish produce. Chic with a capital C, it’s also relaxed enough for daytime dining.

Their Christmas Day menu features decadent dishes like West Coast lobster risotto with salsify crisps and caviar, French artisan cheeses and mince pies and brandy butter fudge.

As well as their Christmas Day and Hogmanay menus, they have festive cocktails and their usual uber luxe a la carte menu, too.

Known as simply ‘The Pie’, award-winning chef and star of The Great British Menu Roberta Hall‘s Christmas creation is back. Available for collection from The Little Chartroom on Sunday 24th December between 10am and noon, the pie feeds three to four people and costs £120 for the pie and a bottle of Chateau Ksara, Reserve du Couvent, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, 2018 to accompany.

The delicious filling is made up of braised beef shin, ox tongue and caramelised onion — all flavours perfect for the Christmas dinner table.

