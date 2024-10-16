Entries for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024 are now open! Due to air in December, the time for you to show off your festive home is now

Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell are back for another round of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year. From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, and maisonettes to mansions, if you’re crazy about Christmas, then the BBC want to hear from you. Beloved by thousands of viewers across the country, this Scotland’s Home of the Year spinoff programme is your chance to show off your festive home to the nation.

Want to enter? Here’s what to do

The team behind the popular BBC Scotland show Scotland’s Home of the Year are looking for applicants to take part in the festive edition, which is due to broadcast in December 2024.

If you have a stunning festive home you want to share with the world this Christmas, then the team behind Scotland’s Home of the Year want to hear from you. Applications have opened up for the festive edition of the show and applicants are encouraged to apply.

People are being asked to send their contact details, a brief description of how you decorate your home at Christmas and a selection of interior and exterior photos.

The details

You can enter via scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk or message the Instagram account @scotlandshomeoftheyear.

The deadline is noon on November 14th 2024. Filming will take place shortly thereafter.

