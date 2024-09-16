Banjo Beale discusses the joys of Scottish interior design ahead of the release of series two of BAFTA award-winning Designing the Hebrides

words Mairi Mulhern photography Shelley Richmond interviewee Banjo Beale

It was on a cool September evening that over 80 excited viewers huddled into Cottiers Theatre in Glasgow for the premier of series two of BBC’s Designing the Hebrides, followed by an intimate Q&A with presenter Banjo Beale.

Showcasing distinctive home makeovers set against stunning Scottish landscapes, Designing the Hebrides encapsulates Banjo’s irrepressible enthusiasm, ingenuity and design flair.

From an apothecary on Harris to honesty boxes in Mull and South Uist, a wool shop in Iona to a Tobermory hotel – each week, Banjo embraces a unique interior design project, fulfilling the client’s brief on a limited budget and a fast turnaround.

But this is not a one-man project! Decorator Lisa Mckenna, husband Ro and carpenters Eoghann Maclean and Tom Reade work their magic in every property, using expertise and patience to execute Banjo’s visions.

The author, interior designer and TV star approaches his work with a warmth and genuineness that cannot be feigned. Banjo may tear out much-loved bars, knock down some doors and request a few all-nighters from the construction team, but he works tentatively to respect the spirit of each building and the communities that surround them.

I had the pleasure of chatting with Banjo ahead of the premier, finding out more about the series and what it takes to inject life into ageing Scottish properties – and to do so on a budget.

With a knowing smile and a few giggles, Banjo shares secrets about filming as well as advice on bringing Hebridean design home. We also discuss the beauty of adopting an “islander state of mind” – especially when it comes to creating a unique home that is as kind to the planet as it is to the eye.

What made you fall in love with the Hebrides?

My partner Ro and I landed on the Isle of Mull at Tobermory harbour 10 years ago as broke backpackers. Ro wanted to be a cheese maker, so we found a traditional family-run dairy farm called Isle of Mull Cheese.

The dairy was run by a fearless 80-year-old matriarch, Chris Reade. We begged her to let us come and work for her and when she did, we fell in love with everything about the business and the island.

Chris asked us to help her reopen her café. We said yes.

For a few years, Ro and I ran a café with our 80-year-old best friend! Then we suddenly became a huge part of the community, hosting curry nights for charity. And we just fell in love with everything about the islands.

We stayed on Mull for a few more years then ventured back to Australia for a second, but quickly realized we made a big mistake and we came right back.

Has Ro realised his dream of becoming a cheese maker?

Ro now manages the production of award-winning Isle of Mull Cheese and is helping the family create a distillery, turning leftover whey into spirit.

During that year when we returned to Australia, I had retrained as an interior designer. It was an easy decision to come back to Mull with Ro and start my interior design business here. The Hebrides are our spiritual home.

What does Scottish interior design mean to you?

Scottish interior design is a little bit tongue-in-cheek. You might have a Picasso on a wall in front of traditional tartan wallpaper with a bold kind of liberty fabric that really shouldn’t go together. But it’s so unapologetic that you get away with it!

The Scots have audacity – and I love audacity. There’s just something in the water here.

What does an islander state of mind look like in an interior design setting?

It takes guts and audacity to design a home – especially when the foundations aren’t so beautiful and resources are scarce. You have to create character where there is none and that means being resourceful, inventive and intrepid.

If you don’t have a certain product or tool, don’t go out and buy the cheapest, most readily available thing. Ask around! Speak to neighbours, utilise their skills, help them with something they’re working on in return.

For example, in episode one of the show, we laid a bar top at the final hour, which didn’t set properly. We desperately needed some grout to patch everything up before guests arrived, but we’d run out. We sent out a cry for help to the island and sure enough, one of the locals came with a tub of grout for us. Saved the day!

Ultimately, it’s about doing the best with what you have, utilising the space and engaging with the people around you to create a home that is packed with character and is a little kinder to the planet, too.

Do you think that having limited resources makes you more creative?

Being conscious of a budget and about the fact that I can’t just pop into B&Q definitely helps boost creativity. I was going to say it helps keep the process streamlined, but that’s not true at all! I’m like a kid in a sweet shop at local markets, car boot sales, antiques shops and furniture sales on the islands so I constantly get distracted and end up with a collection of miss-matched items.

But then I have to be creative to find a way to bring all of these gorgeous pieces together, because there’s no choice but to design and dress a space with what you have. So yes, I suppose ultimately it does boost my creativity!

Where to watch Designing the Hebrides

Episode one of the new series of Designing the Hebrides will air tonight, Monday 16th September, at 10pm on BBC Scotland and again on Tuesday 17th September at 7pm on BBC 2.

For more information and viewing times, click here.

