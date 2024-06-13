SUBSCRIBE
People & Culture

Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024: find the stars on Instagram

|

2 min read
Anna Campbell-Jones, Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale at the final of Scotland's Home fo the Year 2024
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson (IWC Media & BBC Scotland)
Want to know more about the homes from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024? This is where to find them on Instagram

Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 may be neatly tied up with the winner announced, but we’re still curious about the homes that featured. If you are too, then keep scrolling to find links to your favourite contestant’s Instagram.

You’re just one tap away from year-round Scotland’s Home of the Year content!

The judges

Anna Campbell-Jones

Danny Campbell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danny Campbell (@hoko_danny)

Banjo Beale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banjo Beale (@banjo.beale)

The homeowners, North East and Northern Isles

Quiney Cottage

Casa Barra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by María (@casa.barra.interior)

1840s Farm House

The homeowners, West

Lower Conversion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ferhind (@fer.hind)

Larch Clad House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ana & Mo (@frombrightontoscotland)

1960s Bungalow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna McClelland (@annarilka)

The homeowners, Central

The Old Mill, Dunblane

@theoldmillrenovation

Our renovation story… #renovation #interiordesign #renovationproject #architecture #history #fyp

♬ original sound – The Washed Athlete

Sandstone Villa, Bridge of Allan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rona Grant (@the.monochromehome)

Courtyard Farmhouse

Courtyard Farmhouse is one of the homes on Scotland's Home of the Year 2024. This is the owner outside
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson

The homeowners, Highlands and Islands

Earth House, Aviemore

Owners of the Earth House in Scotland stand in front of their property for Scotland's Home of the Year
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson

Newlands Croft House

Newlands Croft House, one of the homes on Scotland's Home of the Year 2024
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson

Achnagairn House

Achnagairn House is one of Scotland's Home of the Year houses
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson

The homeowners, South

Honeysuckle Cottage

Kirtle Water Grange

The rear exterior of Kirtle Water Grange, series 6 of Scotland's Home of the Year
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson

Old Manse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jo 🐇 (@thepaintedcottage1826)

The homeowners, East 

Coldwater

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fran (@coldwater_bungalow)

Sea View

Sea View is the name of one of the Scotland's Home of the Year contestants for 2024. Exterior is pictured
IMAGE | Kirsty Anderson

The Pink House

Read our interview with the winner of series six, alongside some insight from the three judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale.

Quirky 1960s bungalow is crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024

