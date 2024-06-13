Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024: find the stars on Instagram

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Want to know more about the homes from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024? This is where to find them on Instagram

Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 may be neatly tied up with the winner announced, but we’re still curious about the homes that featured. If you are too, then keep scrolling to find links to your favourite contestant’s Instagram.

You’re just one tap away from year-round Scotland’s Home of the Year content!

The judges

Anna Campbell-Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Campbell-Jones (@annacampbelljones)

Danny Campbell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Campbell (@hoko_danny)

Banjo Beale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banjo Beale (@banjo.beale)

The homeowners, North East and Northern Isles

Quiney Cottage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel 👷🏻 (@quineandlooncottage)

Casa Barra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by María (@casa.barra.interior)

1840s Farm House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Bertolotto Interiors (@gemmabertolottointeriors)

The homeowners, West

Lower Conversion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ferhind (@fer.hind)

Larch Clad House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana & Mo (@frombrightontoscotland)

1960s Bungalow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna McClelland (@annarilka)

The homeowners, Central

The Old Mill, Dunblane

Sandstone Villa, Bridge of Allan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rona Grant (@the.monochromehome)

Courtyard Farmhouse

The homeowners, Highlands and Islands

Earth House, Aviemore

Newlands Croft House

Achnagairn House

The homeowners, South

Honeysuckle Cottage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryony Ladd-Smith (@honeysuckle.and.roses.cottage)

Kirtle Water Grange

Old Manse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo 🐇 (@thepaintedcottage1826)

The homeowners, East

Coldwater

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fran (@coldwater_bungalow)

Sea View

The Pink House