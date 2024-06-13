Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024: find the stars on Instagram

Want to know more about the homes from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024? This is where to find them on Instagram
Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 may be neatly tied up with the winner announced, but we’re still curious about the homes that featured. If you are too, then keep scrolling to find links to your favourite contestant’s Instagram.
You’re just one tap away from year-round Scotland’s Home of the Year content!
The judges
Anna Campbell-Jones
Danny Campbell
Banjo Beale
The homeowners, North East and Northern Isles
Quiney Cottage
Casa Barra
1840s Farm House
The homeowners, West
Lower Conversion
Larch Clad House
1960s Bungalow
The homeowners, Central
The Old Mill, Dunblane
@theoldmillrenovation
Our renovation story… #renovation #interiordesign #renovationproject #architecture #history #fyp
Sandstone Villa, Bridge of Allan
Courtyard Farmhouse
The homeowners, Highlands and Islands
Earth House, Aviemore
Newlands Croft House
Achnagairn House
The homeowners, South
Honeysuckle Cottage
Kirtle Water Grange
Old Manse
The homeowners, East
Coldwater
Sea View
The Pink House
Read our interview with the winner of series six, alongside some insight from the three judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale.
Quirky 1960s bungalow is crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024