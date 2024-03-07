7 colourful looks for living rooms

Add interest and character with clever use of colour in your living room

words Miriam Methuen-Jones

In your main living room, the focus should be on need fulfilment. This will look different for each household, so step one is identifying how you want to use the room.

If all you need from your living room is a place to flop down in front of a film, splurge on a comfy sofa. Visit stores and try out different brands in person; something might look brilliantly squishy online but be hard as nails (or completely lack lumbar support) in reality.

Once the main event is sorted, make sure you are represented in the space. Colourful coffee-table books always look great, but choose substance over style any day – pick subjects that suit your interests and spark conversation with your guests. Art will bring it all together, so play around with different layouts for your gallery wall. We’re currently loving asymmetrical and diagonal arrangements.

For more inspiration, we’ve pulled together the below 7 ideas to brighten and elevate your living room…

Blue tones

This incredible bespoke sofa is part of a project in Montana designed by TG Studio. It has a boomerang base with a backrest that follows the boomerang initially and then splits into a squiggle, giving two distinct areas for sitting. One side faces the fireplace and the other faces the impressive view.

Add colour through cushions and art

Walls in Mylands’ Early Lavender paint (£78 for 2.5 litres of emulsion) allows the emphasis to be on art in this well- dressed living room.

Blend unexpected colour pairings

“Red and green should never be seen…”, or so the old saying goes. But this traditional country house by Otta Design proves that sometimes it’s worth it to break the rules.

Let pattern do the talking

Pieces like the Noughts & Crosses coffee table (£2,400) and the reupholstered antique wingback chair (£1,950), both by Studio Atkinson, make this living room so inviting.

Opt for a retro colour palette

Designer Mia Karlsson chose cohesive organic shapes for this airy space.

Go big or go home

Designed by Studio Peake, a glazed partition splits this living room into formal and informal zones, both tied together by their vibrant use of colour.

Embrace muted tones

Textiles from the Savannah collection by Prestigious Textiles hint at warm climes. The perfect update for spring and summer.