Inside the £1m transformation of new Glasgow restaurant Zhima

The new contemporary Chinese restaurant Zhima, in Glasgow, opened its doors on Friday 19 April

If you have a hankering for Chinese food this weekend then you’re in luck; the latest addition to Glasgow’s culinary scene is sure to tempt your tastebuds.

Zhima, a new contemporary Chinese restaurant on St Vincent Place, promises to deliver ‘taste on every level’, with Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan influences underpinning the cooking style.

The good taste extends beyond the plates to the interiors, as the building has had a £1m transformation to create an elegant and stylish space, perfect for celebrations or post-work drinks and food.

Led by Dominic Paul of Glasgow-based design company, ibdp Interiors, the space balances moody dark wood with traditional chinoiserie wallpaper. Well-placed lighting and artwork add extra style points.

Zhima is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group, owners of popular city centre spots Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, Panang, and Topolabamba, and is the group’s first non-small plates venue — although smaller dishes will be available at the venue’s cocktail bar.

Highlights of the new menu include Dynamite Shrimp, Almond Butter Garlic Prawns, Xi An Cumin Lamb Chops and Drunken Monkfish, and there’ll be business lunch, pre-theatre, and evening menus, with private dining also available for up to 12 guests.

Head chef Saurav Bhatnagar said: “I’m very excited to bring the Zhima experience to Glasgow. A huge amount of work has gone into crafting a menu that not only showcases the very best of Chinese cuisine, but also creates an elegant and adventurous dining experience.

“Chinese cuisine is such a huge part of Glasgow, and there is absolutely an appetite for more. At its core, it’s elevated Chinese dining.

For updates, follow Zhima on Instagram and to sign up for first access to menus, events and offers visit here.