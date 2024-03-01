Food reviewer Phil Rosenthal headed to Scotland as part of the new series of his Netflix show, Somebody Feed Phil

words Adrianne Webster

The seventh series of Somebody Feed Phil has just been released on Netflix and Scottish foodies are abuzz with the news that Phil Rosenthal, the host of the show, has made a stop to Scotland in one of the episodes.

The bubbly food reviewer headed to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Skye as part of his Scottish food and drink tour, savouring delights at the likes of Edinburgh’s IJ Mellis and Social Bite, Glasgow’s Tantrum Doughnuts and Skye’s The Oyster Shed.

On his tour of the west of Scotland, he swung by Glasgow favourite Ga Ga, run by Julie Lin. In a post on Instagram, she shared: “Last year we had the man, the myth, the legend Phil Rosenthal visit us in Ga Ga.

“We’ve been following his adventures around the globe for years, so when the email came through we were absolutely pinching ourselves.

“The episode celebrates our mission to celebrate mixed Malaysian food and broaden the ideals of ‘authenticity’ we are so extremely grateful to have a platform to be able to talk about this on. Thank you to the whole camera crew and Phil.”

Where does Phil visit in the Scotland episode?

In Edinburgh, Phil can be seen enjoying bites at The Fishmarket, Oink, IJ Mellis, Social Bite, Roseleaf Bar and Cafe, Mary’s Ice Cream Parlour and Archerfield Links.

In Glasgow, he heads to Ga Ga, Shawarma King, Tantrum Doughnuts and Sunny Acre.

And on the Isle of Skye, he can be seen sampling oysters at The Oyster Shed and tasting drams at Talisker’s distillery.