Blast away the winter blues with exhibitions, shopping and culinary experiences to enjoy this February

curated by Adrianne Webster

Eat at Valaria

When: Re-opening from Monday 5 February

Where: 333 Byres Road, Glasgow

The popular Byres Road all-day bakery Valaria will finally unveil its new menu and new look on Monday 5 February.

Despite only opening last year, the bakery has gained a cult following for their moreish bakes and refined menu. The team have decided to refresh and elevate the menu, with the new breakfast menu taking inspiration from cuisines from around the world; including Hong Kong Style French Toast to Green Eggs & Ham to Turkish Eggs.

Also new to the Glasgow bakery — which prepares everything in-house each morning — are Nduja Sausage Rolls, Valaria Strawberry Tarts, Raspberry Rose and Lychee Jammy Dodgers.

As well as delicious bakes, Valaria have unveiled a new lunch menu, including a curated selection of seasonal salads.

Make a booking now through their website.

Spend Valentine’s Day at Fingal

Where: Alexandra Dock, Edinburgh EH6 7DX

Experience Valentine’s celebrations with a nautical twist at the five-star floating hotel, Fingal.

Permanently berthed on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, the ship’s Lighthouse Restaurant holds two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence, providing a timeless and romantic setting for diners with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

This Valentine’s Day, Fingal will be swinging open the door to the former captain’s command room, ‘The Bridge’, to create extra room for romance for couples in search of the ultimate private dining experience.

The Bridge will offer an intimate candle-lit space for couples to enjoy a delicious menu expertly crafted by the team of chefs in the ship’s galley kitchen.

Book your space here.

Visit Royal Scottish Academy’s Scottish Masters of Printmaking Exhibition

When: Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 12-5pm

Where: The Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL

Discover the rich legacy of Scottish printmaking at the Academicians’ Gallery with “Impressions.”

This exhibition showcases historic and contemporary prints by Royal Scottish Academicians like John Mackechnie, Willie Rodger, Kate Downie, Paul Furneaux, and Elizabeth Blackadder.

With limited edition prints on display, it offers a unique chance for collectors to acquire fine examples of Scottish printmaking at affordable prices. Immerse yourself in the artistry of these acclaimed printmakers and bring home exquisite pieces that capture the essence of Scotland’s vibrant artistic tradition.

Shop Isolated Heroes at their NAF! Pop-up

When: Saturday 10th February

Where: House of NAF!, 19 Elmbank Street, Glasgow

Get ready for a dose of love at House of NAF! in Glasgow this February, as the award-winning beauty and lifestyle destination hosts a Valentine’s pop-up with the Scottish fashion brand Isolated Heroes.

On February 10th, Glasgow fashion enthusiasts can be the first to explore and shop Isolated Heroes’ new spring collection, known for its inclusive sizing and sustainable, feel-good designs.

In addition to shopping, guests can book exclusive Valentine’s manicure appointments at NAF! Salon. Perfect for a February pick-me-up.

Go on a moonlit walk at Cambo Gardens

When: Saturday 24th February

Where: Cambo Estate, Kingsbarns, Fife

Experience the enchanting Snow Moon with a moonlit stroll through snowdrops as Cambo Estate celebrate their Snowdrop Festival.

Grab a takeaway coffee, bring a torch, and embark on a magical woodland journey culminating in toasting marshmallows by firelight. Head up to St Andrews afterwards to enjoy dinner in the historic town.

Book your free ticket here.

Pick up some pastries at Twelve Triangles

Where: Locations throughout Edinburgh

Treat yourself to a Valentines breakfast of Edinburgh’s most delicious pastries from Twelve Triangles, who now have six sites in Edinburgh (plus one in new restaurant Melrose) offering creative buns and pastries sure to impress, from baklava buns to chocolate and sesame cruffins.

Visit The Hunterian’s Trembling Museum Exhibition

When: Until Sunday 19 May 2024

Where: The Hunterian, University of Glasgow

Explore the transformative exhibition, “The Trembling Museum,” a collaborative effort by filmmaker and scholar Manthia Diawara, curator Terri Geis, and The Hunterian.

This showcase redefines their African art collection, juxtaposing pieces from the museum store’s ‘ethnography’ section with contemporary artworks in the Hunterian Art Gallery.

Inspired by Édouard Glissant’s concept of ‘trembling with the world,’ the exhibit challenges Western classifications of African art. Glissant’s call for a ‘relational’ understanding, embracing complexity over fixed identities, resonates in connecting historical and contemporary material.

Delve into a thought-provoking exploration of whether the museum itself can ‘tremble’ by fostering relationships between objects, artworks, and diverse histories.

