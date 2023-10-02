SUBSCRIBE
Art

Martin Creed exhibition now showing at East Ayrshire’s Artist Rooms

|

1 min read

Works from one of the biggest names in modern art, Martin Creed, will be on show at the East Ayrshire Leisure’s Artist Rooms until 6 Jan 2024

With the popularity of his ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright’ Work No: 975, a favourite at Edinburgh’s National Gallery of Scotland, Creed’s work can now be enjoyed on the West Coast, too, with an exhibit that features sculpture, neon works, paintings and video spanning his entire 30-year career.

The phrase, which has appeared throughout his neon works, is inspired by the comforting words offered to him by a friend: “If you are upset and someone speaks to you to try to help you, even if the words are empty because no one knows what is going to happen in the future, it can still feel like a comfort.”

Raised in Glasgow, Creed came to prominence in 2001 when he won the Turner Prize with ‘Work 227: The lights going on and off’, which exhibited an empty room with the lights turning off and on at five-minute intervals. The work garnered acclaim due to how it subverted the audience’s experience of a traditional gallery viewing.

Described as a ‘social artist’, the new exhibition at the Dick Institute in Kilmarnock, supported by the Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, will offer an insight into his multi-disciplinary practice and how he interrogates existence, choice and perception with everyday objects.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT MARTIN CREED

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

11 of the best kitchen retailers in Scotland 2023

From exceptional customer service to high quality finishes, these kitchen retailers are amongst the very best in the country
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2023. All rights reserved.