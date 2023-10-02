Martin Creed exhibition now showing at East Ayrshire’s Artist Rooms

Works from one of the biggest names in modern art, Martin Creed, will be on show at the East Ayrshire Leisure’s Artist Rooms until 6 Jan 2024

With the popularity of his ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright’ Work No: 975, a favourite at Edinburgh’s National Gallery of Scotland, Creed’s work can now be enjoyed on the West Coast, too, with an exhibit that features sculpture, neon works, paintings and video spanning his entire 30-year career.

The phrase, which has appeared throughout his neon works, is inspired by the comforting words offered to him by a friend: “If you are upset and someone speaks to you to try to help you, even if the words are empty because no one knows what is going to happen in the future, it can still feel like a comfort.”

Raised in Glasgow, Creed came to prominence in 2001 when he won the Turner Prize with ‘Work 227: The lights going on and off’, which exhibited an empty room with the lights turning off and on at five-minute intervals. The work garnered acclaim due to how it subverted the audience’s experience of a traditional gallery viewing.

Described as a ‘social artist’, the new exhibition at the Dick Institute in Kilmarnock, supported by the Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, will offer an insight into his multi-disciplinary practice and how he interrogates existence, choice and perception with everyday objects.