The Cake Mixer: New artisan cake and coffee shop opens in Glasgow

words Adrianne Webster and Natasha Radmehr

What’s Saturday morning without a stroll in a fresh air and picking up some fresh bakes and coffee to read back in bed? It just sets the tone for the whole weekend. And when it comes to finding the best coffee and cake, we’re adding a new cafe to our weekend ‘must visit’ list — The Cake Mixer.

The passion project of former English teacher Lindsay Nairn, the new bakery at 307 Crow Road will offer custom order cakes, as well as ready-to-go bakes such as double biscuits and her famous Biscoff Rocky Road, as well as artisan coffee from independent Glasgow speciality coffee roasters Tin Donkey.

Lindsay is passionate about using high-quality ingredients from local producers. Customers will also be able to buy goods from a carefully curated selection of Scottish businesses, with a product range that includes Juno General Store jams and chutneys, Bare Bones chocolate, and fresh bread from Blackhill Bakery (available Fridays and Saturdays until sell-out).

The baker even commissioned local creatives to work on the interior design and branding of the shop, such as artists Flore de Hoog and Agata Pietrusz, signwriter James Graham and designer Scott Cowan. With its stylish sage green and blush pink palette, tiled floor and custom wall art, The Cake Mixer is sure to become an Instagram favourite.

“It’s a dream come true to finally have my own dedicated space for the business,” says Lindsay, who now stays in Jordanhill. “I’m delighted to be joining other amazing Broomhill businesses such as Petals, Spirito, She Bloomin’ Gathered and The Piper. There’s a real buzz and sense of community in the area and it’s so exciting to be part of that.”

THE CAKE MIXER

Open Thursday to Sunday (9am-4pm Thursday and Friday; 10am-3pm Saturday; 10am-sellout Sunday)

t. 07922396095 | e. hello@thecakemixer.com

Follow The Cake Mixer on Instagram