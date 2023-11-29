These are the best Scottish Christmas markets to visit for artisanal nibbles, handmade jewellery and homeware, and specialist drinks

Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th December, 10am – 4pm, Free to attend

Fife’s famous Bowhouse Market will be hosting a Christmas market this December, boasting treats from local creators and makers.

Taking place in the Market Hall, more than 30 of the finest producers from around Scotland will meet up to sell you their wares, with food, drink, jewellery, homeware and other crafted gifts being on offer.

While away the day by stocking up on your Christmas presents, then grab some nibbles from the street food market or at the Baern Cafe, and bop along to the resident DJ who will be spinning tracks from noon.

As well as shopping, there’ll be opportunities to get crafty yourself, with wreath-making and crafting workshops, plus cooking demonstrations in case you’re feeling peckish.

Platform, Glasgow Central, 30th November, 14th December, 21st December

Pollokshaws Road, 2nd & 3rd December, 9th & 10th December

Glasgow Southsiders will be familiar with Park Lane Market, and the team are joining forces with sustainable fashion re-sale traders Secondhand Wonderland for a series of alternative Christmas markets at Platform Glasgow, across from Central Station through the end of November and into Decemnber.

On offer at the late-night shopping events are a host of traders from around Scotland selling designer, good quality second hand finds. The markets are open for late night shopping.

The Park Lane Market in Shawlands will also be operating through December, with makers and crafters selling their creations, too. Perfect for finding unique Christmas gift ideas.

Tuesday 5th December, 4-8pm, Free to attend

Just north of the East Neuk’s Bowhouse Market is the Balgove Larder Christmas Night Market in St Andrews.

A unique converted sawmill, with distinctive walls made from recycled potato crates and a wood-fired barbecue at its centre, it offers a rustic, yet cosy space to enjoy an evening of shopping and eating.

A choice of food and drink will be available on the day, with street food from a variety of food trucks and Balgove Larder’s barbecue menu offering visitors a choice of dishes based on produce from the farm.

There’ll also be a selection of tempting treats from other local producers, with baking, craft beers and gin, wine and crafts.

Those looking for fresh produce will be able to stock up on vegetables from local growers and meat from the farms prepared by head butcher James Lothian and his team to complete the perfect Christmas dinner.

Sunday 10 December – 10am to 4pm, free to attend

For a scenic weekend away, as well as a fantastic Christmas market, head to Bute Yard’s pop-up on Sunday 10th December, where they’ll be showcasing the best local produce, art and crafts at their monthly market.

Expect more festive-themed homeware, jewellery, gifts and food and drink than you can shake a jingle bell at.

And for parents and grandparents, a dog-friendly contemporary space will host Santa Claus, with a photographer on hand for family photos and shoppers can sip mulled wine as they enjoy carol singers. How very festive!

Sunday 3rd December, 11am – 3pm, Sunday 10th December, 11am – 3pm and Sunday 17th December, 11am – 3pm. Free to attend

Stylish Glasgow city centre sanctuary, August House, is usually known for it’s Instagramable decor and tasty tipples but every Saturday from 11am-3pm, their subterranean events space turns into Mitchell Street Market.

Throughout December, Mitchell Street Market will be packed with local businesses selling their festive wares for shoppers looking for that unique gift. And of course, August House will be serving up mulled wine and the tastiest festive cocktails.

Saturday 2nd, Saturday 9th, & Saturday 16th December, 11am–4pm, £2 entry

Dundee market hosts The Yard will be adding some festive sparkle to their monthly pop-ups, with a run of Christmas markets planned for December.

There’ll be the usual roster of talented makers, local businesses, plus food and drink to sample on your way round, too. Great for those looking to shop local and support independent businesses this Christmas.

Saturday 2nd December, 10-5pm, and Sunday 3rd December, 11-5pm

Supporting creative talent in Scotland since 2014, Tea Green markets have become a must-visit for their platforming of gifted makers.

This December they’re making a pitstop at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Museum, with lots of different exhibitors each day from businesses all over Scotland, including popular homeware brands East End Press and Clod and Pebble, sustainable fashion brand Jo-AMI Studio and jewellery brand Wear With Grace.