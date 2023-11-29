Any dog or cat lover will know that you can’t let Christmas pass by without treating your furry friend to something special, too. Here are some pet gift ideas that we just know they’ll love…

words Adrianne Webster

Who says gingham is just for summer? This delightful dog bed from Mungo & Maud comes in two sizes and is in the perfect shade of chocolate brown so it works in your home at any time of year.

Made from a super soft cotton outer and inner, with an adorable floral print cushion inside, your pooch will enjoy many hours of snoozing in this lovely bed.

We do love a good pun here at H&IS, so we couldn’t resist this Joules dog bowl.

As cutesy as it is practical, the rubber outer rim will stop your dog from sloshing their food and water all over your nice floor, while the bold yellow design means it’ll make a statement in your kitchen, too.

Your dog might not appreciate how things look, but that doesn’t mean you can’t apply your eye for a good print when picking their toys and accessories.

We love this William Morris print squeaky bird toy from M&S. Made from hardwearing fabric, its tough enough to endure hours of playtime, while the squeaker toy and crinkle wings will keep them equally as entertained.

Add a splash of sophistication to feeding time with this hand-thrown stoneware cat dish — just the gift for pampered pussycats and design lovers, too.

Hand-painted by artist Kate Welton, it’s chic as well as excellent quality, and is purposefully shallow to allow kittens and senior cats alike to eat and drink without hassle.

Upgrade your dog’s tatty old bed for one that’s befitting of your considered living space.

This medium sofa comes in 22 different colours so that you can pick the perfect shade for your sitting room, and is upholstered in a soft velvet fabric made from a densely woven tufted fabric to ensure durability.

If nothing else, it certainly looks the part. A dog with its own couch? We love it.

Give your ‘Fur Bébé’ a bath with this gentle pet shampoo that cleanses, hydrates and leaves your pet shiny, soft and smelling amazing. Perfect for after New Year’s Day walks in the hills, when your pooch might need freshening up.

If you’re sick of dog treats falling out of every pocket and bag, then invest in this handy treat bag for on-the-go nibbles.

The clip allows you to attach it to zips and leads and means your pup will never go treat-less again. And, as a certified B-Corp, a purchase from FatFace means you’re helping the environment, too. Win-win.

Milou Merino Wool Pullover, £99.95, Mungo & Maud

It doesn’t get much cuter than this Mungo & Maud Milou Pullover. Knitted from soft Merino wool with a pretty scallop edge, it’s perfect for keeping your furry friend cosy against the winter chill and looking stylish while they do it.

(Collar pictured sold separately)

Cat House, £110, Where Saints Go

Any cat owner knows that cats love a tucked-away nook they can have to themselves — namely cardboard boxes and drawers. This minimalist cat bed will look seamless in your stylish space, while offering warmth and cosiness for your cat, too.

Morris & Co Blackthorn Pet Bed, £45, Dunelm

For those who enjoy whimsical prints, you can’t go wrong with this classic Blackthorn design by William Morris, which draws upon the botanics of the English countryside.

Suitable for dogs and cats alike, it comes in small, medium and large sizes and features ultra-soft dark green velvet to keep your pet comfortable.