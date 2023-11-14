H&IS Christmas List: Luxury gifts for her and him

Welcome to our curated list of the very best luxury gifts for her, him and everyone in between this Christmas

curated by Adrianne Webster

FOR CLASSIC BAG LOVERS | Holly bag in Sand, £395, C Nicol

You can’t go wrong with a tan bag. In fact, we’re willing to say every wardrobe needs one. This bucket bag, by Scottish designer C.Nicol, plays with form in a modern way, while appealing to any traditionalists’ heart.

FOR AT-HOME CHEFS | Mildred’s Easy Vegan, £26, Oliver Bonas

Bringing together the tastiest dishes from beloved vegan London chain Mildred’s, this cookbook appeals to the most staunch meat lovers, experienced vegans and flexitarians alike. Perfect for those looking to try out Veganuary.

FOR THE BEAUTY OBSESSED | Posh Lipstick in Pop, £37, Victoria Beckham Beauty

2023 was the year of the Beckhams following the release of their instant-hit Netflix series. But away from the runway and the small screen, Victoria has been making a name for herself in the world of cosmetics; namely her eyeshadows and liners that make up her signature smokey eye look. We also love this lipstick – slimline enough to tuck into pockets and clutch bags this party season, and the perfect shade of berry red.

FOR MINIMALISTS | Scrunch Gold Vermeil Earrings, £350, Completed Works

An actual hair scrunchie was used in the design process of these earrings to create the unique pattern and texture. Arty people in your life will love.

FOR HOMEBODIES | Slippers, £79, Whistles

Give your loved ones the gift of ultimate comfort with these slip-on hugs-for-your-feet. Made from responsibly-sourced sheepskin leather on the outside and inside, they’re a certified essential for winter.

FOR JEWELLERY MAGPIES | Millenia Bracelet, £230, Swarovski

Gold and green should always be seen; especially in Swarovski bracelet form. The vibrant green gemstones will add a suitably festive bit of sparkle to your own, or a loved one’s, look.

FOR LUXURY SCENT LOVERS | Tom Ford Cafe Rose, £106, Space NK

Former fashion designer Tom Ford has gained a cult following in recent years for his collection of chic and sexy fragrances. Cafe Rose is a warm and spicy parfum, boasting Turkish rose, cardamom and patchouli in its scent profile. A perfect bougie stocking filler.

FOR CULT BAG BUYERS | Bou bag in light khaki, £285, Ganni

Scandi brand Ganni have committed to phasing out all use of virgin leather by the end of 2023 and are re-focusing on products utilising recycled leather, as evidenced with this funky Bou Bag. The wrap handle and unique shape will add interest to an outfit, while the shoulder strap ensures practicality. Style and sustainability. Tick, tick.

FOR A BIG STATEMENT | Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch, £3,950, Laings

For a super luxe gift, you can’t go wrong with a classic Cartier Panthere from Scottish jewellers and watch brand, Laings. The design, launched in 1983, gained a cult celebrity following with stars like Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow sporting the iconic timepiece. It comes in gold, steel and mixed metal, and has a decidedly vintage feel to it with its chainlink strap and square face.

FOR THE WELL-DRESSED | Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater in Dark Mole, £165, Other Stories

A warm sweater in a wearable neutral that anyone would love in their wardrobe – fashion lover or not. This turtleneck is made with cashmere for extra cosy points.

FOR TECH HEADS | Dr Dennis Gross LED Mask, £465, Selfridges

This piece of beauty tech promises to deliver medical-grade benefits like wrinkle smoothing, skin firming and age spot reducing using red LED lights that stimulate collagen production and blue LED lights that destroy bacteria. Just remember to remove before you answer the door to the postie.

FOR THE SUPER GLAM | Fifi Flamingo Silk Pyjama Set, £595, Olivia Von Halle

Channel your inner film star with these opulent silk pyjamas, complete with faux fur cuffs. All that’s needed to complete the look is a martini.

FOR THE LATE FRIEND | 2024 Planner, £18.99, Busy B

Get 2023 off to an organised start with this planner by Scottish stationery and gifting brand, Busy B.

FOR THE FRAGRANCE FIEND | Jo Loves Advent Calendar, £365, joloves.com

The ultimate gift for any fragrance lover, this advent calendar by Jo Loves sports body creams, candles and perfumes with well-loved scents like amber, lime and bergamot. A luxurious delight that’ll leave you smelling gorgeous.

FOR HIM

FOR LOVERS OF BEING COOL AND COSY | Springfield Vest, £180, Carharrt WIP

Give the gift of warmth and style with this Carharrt WIP vest, constructed from lightweight, recycled polyester taffeta with water-repellent qualities.

FOR COCKTAIL DRINKERS | World Cocktail Atlas, £22, Quadrille

Let him go wild with your at-home drinks bar this festive season with this guide to the tastiest cocktails from around the world. A gift both to him and yourself, as you’ll now have on-hand cocktails at your behest. Cheers!

FOR LAZY SUNDAY MORNINGS | Tekla Classic Bathrobe, £169, Net a Porter

Chilly mornings and evenings demand a cosy house coat. This one, by on-the-rise brand Tekla, offers style and comfort in spades.

FOR SELF-CARE DEVOTEES | Aesop Resurrection Hand Cleanser and Balm Duet, £95, Cult Beauty

Gardeners, tinkerers and personal care lovers will thank you for this Aesop hand soap and balm duo. The scent is herby and citrussy for the freshest clean.

FOR MUNRO BAGGERS | Bannoch Backpack, £279, Trakke

From the daily commute to the weekend munro, this Trakke bag will keep them organised and comfortable. Voted ‘the best work bag’ by Carryology, it comes in a range of colours and is made from weatherproof waxed canvas.

FOR TRENDY HOMEWARE LOVERS | Tekla Mohair Blanket Scarf, £530, Stoy

Another Tekla number… this time, a cosy scarf that can be worn oversized or used as a blanket for at-home comforts.

FOR THE PERPETUALLY ON HOLIDAY | Benjamin Sunglasses in Botanical Haze, £110, Ace and Tate

A vintage silhouette that suggests cool, character and offbeat style.

FOR THE STYLE CONSCIOUS | Camel Hat, £45, Green Thomas

Say hello to your new favourite hat. This style is made from merino wool to keep you comfortable and warm all winter.

FOR CANDLE LOVERS | Homework Fire Candle, £35, Spoiled Concept

An experience for the senses, this candle boasts a scent profile of smoke, wood, citrus and spice, with top notes of blood orange and middle notes of clove and coriander.

FOR LOVERS OF ORGANIC THREADS | Arlo Organic Cord Jacket, £215, Toast

Designed with a stylish boxy shape and made from organic cord, this jacket is perfect for seasonal layering, and comes in two colours; woodland green (pictured) and taupe.

FOR THE FRAGRANCE OBSESSED | Firewater Fragrance, £84, Jorum Studio

We don’t think we can say it any better than someone who left this review on Jorum Studio’s website: “When I say this scent is amazing, I mean that it smells exactly like a late summer night. Nothing about it smells synthetic and it’s a perfectly romantic scent for anyone adventurous. Just a stunning scent, well blended, refreshing, bright— and that kelp note? Blissful.”

FOR ICONIC TIMEPIECE FANS | Longines Flagship Heritage Watch, £2,850, Laings

This classic watch by masters of Swiss watchmaking Longines is the perfect big ticket Christmas gift.

FOR WALKERS | Moncler Lir Leather Chelsea Boots, £555, Mr Porter

Boots that look as good dressed up as they do down, the rubber soles ensure you’ll keep dry and toasty through winter storms.

FOR INDEPENDENT FASHION FOLLOWERS | Dirleton Shirt, £195, Kestin

This brushed cotton shirt by Edinburgh brand Kestin is the perfect wardrobe staple, in a palette of warm browns that make it a timeless classic.

