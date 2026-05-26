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Protected: Rooted in the Highlands: Ernest George on landscape, legacy and the art of listening to the land

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Ernest George of Geo Designs, a garden design studio based in the Scottish Highlands
IMAGE | Ernest George of Geo Designs, a garden design studio based in the Scottish Highlands

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