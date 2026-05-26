Uncategorized Protected: Rooted in the Highlands: Ernest George on landscape, legacy and the art of listening to the land 26 May, 2026 | Less than 1 min read IMAGE | Ernest George of Geo Designs, a garden design studio based in the Scottish Highlands This content is password-protected. To view it, please enter the password below. Password: Tags Ernest GeorgeGeo Designs Trending Interiors Designing with glass: 5 clever uses to achieve depth and interest People & Culture Our top 5 homes from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026 News 12 things to do in Scotland in May 2026 Sponsored Bathrooms How The Bathroom Company transforms functional rooms into carefully curated spaces Learn more about The Bathroom Company's award-winning approach to creating bathrooms and kitchens that reflect lifestyle, wellbeing and personal taste Latest Designing with glass: 5 clever uses to achieve depth and interest Our top 5 homes from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026 12 things to do in Scotland in May 2026 ‘Homegrown Hoose’ wins Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026 How The Bathroom Company transforms functional rooms into carefully curated spaces H&IS curates: 5 of Scotland’s best bathroom designers and fitters More like this Designing with glass: 5 clever uses to achieve depth and interest Our top 5 homes from Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026 12 things to do in Scotland in May 2026 ‘Homegrown Hoose’ wins Scotland’s Home of the Year 2026