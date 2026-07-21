Business profile: Komandor Scotland on timeless design

Komandor Scotland designs bespoke fitted interiors that feel as though they were always meant to be there

This post was written in collaboration with Komandor Scotland

From beautifully tailored wardrobes and bedroom furniture to media units, home offices, and solutions for sloped ceilings; each project is shaped around the character of the room and the needs of the client.

With a focus on thoughtful design, elegant finishes and practical living, the team creates spaces that feel calm, refined and highly functional.

Every installation is made to measure, allowing the furniture to work naturally with the proportions and layout of the room.

Komandor Scotland is particularly experienced in transforming awkward areas, including sloping ceilings, alcoves, unusual wall shapes and rooms where standard furniture would leave valuable space unused.

The wider range icludes

• Built in wardrobes

• Sliding wardrobes

• Hinged wardrobes

• Walk in wardrobes

• Sloped ceiling furniture

• Bedroom furniture

• Media units and media walls

• Home offices

• Bespoke shelving and storage

• LUMI internal glass partitions Each design is carefully planned around the way the client uses the space, bringing together storage, function and a cohesive visual finish

Showrooms near you

Aberdeen

Where: 98 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2XN

Phone: 01224 642 327

Email: office@komandoraberdeen.co.uk

Edinburgh

Where: 28 Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 6AW

Phone: 0131 287 5800

Email: office@komandorscotland.co.uk

Inverness

Where: No physical showroom as of now, but Komandor services Inverness and surrounding areas.

Phone: 0131 2875 800

Email: office@komandorscotland.co.uk

Forever Spaces, Haddington

Where: 1–2 Church Street, Haddington, East Lothian EH41 3EX

Phone: 01620 282 022

Email: info@foreverspaces.co.uk

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