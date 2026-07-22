People & Culture

Discovery: Scottish Textiles Showcase, a luxury textile shop in Edinburgh

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1 min read
Scottish Textiles Showcase exterior
IMAGE | Scottish Textiles Showcase exterior

Scottish Textiles Showcase stocks luxury Scottish wool products alongside Harris Tweed®, cashmere and tartan — made by hand, in Scotland

“Natural fibres are at the heart of everything we do,” says Kitty Bruce-Gardyne, founder of Scottish Textiles Showcase in Edinburgh.

Scottish Textile Showcase - Shop
IMAGE | Scottish Textiles Showcase. Shelves are stacked with woollen products from independent artisans based all over Scotland, from the wind swept shores of the Shetland Isles in the far north to the gentle river valleys of the Scottish Borders in the south

The shop, on St Mary’s Street, is packed to the rafters with locally made homeware and accessories. “Our ethos is simple: to celebrate Scottish provenance and the skills of talented makers and wool mills. All of the pieces we sell in our store and on our website are made in Scotland from ethically produced yarns.”

Ellen Martin Dulse large silk scarf
IMAGE | Ellen Martin Dulse large silk scarf

What unites all these makers, she adds, is pride – “pride in their work and in Scotland’s craft tradition. That’s the common thread, and it’s reflected in the beautiful textiles they create.”

Scottish Textile Showcase in edinburgh
IMAGE | Scottish Textiles Showcase

Treasures include tartan cashmere throws, hand-woven cushions, babies’ bonnets topped with wee pompoms, and skeins of Scottish lambswool for your own projects. The store also offers knitting workshops and events throughout the year.

Visit the Scottish Textiles Showcase website | Follow Scottish Textiles Showcase on Instagram | Subscribe to Scottish Textiles Showcase on YouTube

Inspired by Scottish Textiles Showcase? See some more Scottish textiles inspiration below.

Meet the Maker: Susie Redman, textile artist and weaver based in Fife

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