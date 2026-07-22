Scottish Textiles Showcase stocks luxury Scottish wool products alongside Harris Tweed®, cashmere and tartan — made by hand, in Scotland

“Natural fibres are at the heart of everything we do,” says Kitty Bruce-Gardyne, founder of Scottish Textiles Showcase in Edinburgh.

The shop, on St Mary’s Street, is packed to the rafters with locally made homeware and accessories. “Our ethos is simple: to celebrate Scottish provenance and the skills of talented makers and wool mills. All of the pieces we sell in our store and on our website are made in Scotland from ethically produced yarns.”

What unites all these makers, she adds, is pride – “pride in their work and in Scotland’s craft tradition. That’s the common thread, and it’s reflected in the beautiful textiles they create.”

Treasures include tartan cashmere throws, hand-woven cushions, babies’ bonnets topped with wee pompoms, and skeins of Scottish lambswool for your own projects. The store also offers knitting workshops and events throughout the year.

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Inspired by Scottish Textiles Showcase? See some more Scottish textiles inspiration below.