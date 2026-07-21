Fancy seeing SHOTY judge Danny Campbell in conversation with ELLE Decoration’s previous editor-in-chief? Enter your details for the chance to win two tickets…

Enter your details below for the chance to win two tickets to see architect, entrepreneur and Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter Danny Campbell in conversation with interiors expert and ELLE Decoration’s 13-year editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin at Fringe by the Sea 2026.

As the founder of Hoko Design, and one of Scotland’s best-known voices in home design and renovation, Danny Campbell will dive into Michelle’s pioneering ideas on the connection between our homes and our wellbeing.

Michelle Ogundehin is internationally recognised as a leading thinker and trusted voice on the intersection of home and wellbeing. Her work is rooted in a passionate belief that the spaces we live in can transform our health and happiness, a philosophy she developed during her multi‑award‑winning 13‑year tenure as Editor‑in‑Chief of British ELLE Decoration. Her bestselling book ‘Happy Inside’ explores this philosophy, while her forthcoming title ‘Your Powerful Home’ (March 2027) takes a deeper dive into clean, green, toxin‑free living.

Michelle has also appeared on BBC’s flagship Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, Grand Designs: House of the Year, The Great Interior Design Challenge, Chelsea Flower Show and Inside Out Homes.

Expect an inspiring conversation on design, creativity and how the spaces we live in can shape the way we feel.

The event is supported by Fringe by the Sea’s longstanding community partner, Coulters Property. The festival itself runs from 31st July to 9th August with over 300 events, from live music and dance to literature, talks, comedy, family shows and more. Plus a Makers Market, Street Food Village and Kids Zone. Festival hub is open to all from 10am. Advice for travel here.

Terms & Conditions

There will be FIVE winners, each person winning two tickets to visit Fringe by the Sea with a friend. The tickets provide entry to one show only: Michelle Ogundehin in conversation with Danny Campbell, on Wednesday 5th August 2026, from 11am to 12pm. See event page here. Tickets cannot be exchanged, refunded or transferred. Food, refreshments and travel are not included in the prize. Five winners will be contacted within 24 hours of the competition closing date, which is at midnight on Thursday 30th July. The winners will be sent two tickets via email thereafter.