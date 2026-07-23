Asu, the latest culinary project from the team behind Glasgow’s Five March, opens at Brown’s of Leith this weekend

Asu, the latest culinary project from the team behind Glasgow’s Five March, is planting roots at Brown’s of Leith in Edinburgh. Launching tomorrow (Friday 24th July), Asu will bring the vibrant flavours of Asia to The Shore.

Asu is restaurateur and Five March founder Joanna Nethery’s newest venture. Five March has earned an outstanding reputation in Glasgow having built a loyal community around generous hospitality and beautifully considered Scottish food.

Asu, in the capital, takes a more fragrant approach, boasting a menu of exciting new Asian inspired dishes.

The menus and kitchen team will be led by Five March’s executive chef, David Cleary, who previously headed up the Michelin Bib Gourmand Vietnamese restaurant, Hanoi Bike Shop in Glasgow.

A few menu highlights guests can expect at Asu: Pho Ga (a chicken bone broth with poached chicken, rice noodles and aromatic herbs), Pho Nam (a shitake mushroom broth with oyster mushrooms, enoki, rice noodles, and aromatic herbs), and Kimchi salad with wombok, black radish, rice cakes and sesame.

Some Five March favourites appear, too: mango and crayfish salad with mangetout, crushed peanuts and nahm jim; fried chicken sandwich with katsu, shredded hispi and pickled ginger; and their iconic roast spuds.

“We can’t quite express how excited we are to work with Brown’s of Leith on our latest venture, Asu,” says founder Joanna. “We have huge respect for the project, the people and businesses they have already brought together housed within the former George Brown & Sons building, and their ever ambitious plans to grow and develop.”

“To be a part of such an incredible journey is very humbling and we’re going to grab the opportunity with both hands. We can’t wait to bring a taste of Asia and a touch of Five March to The Shore,” continues Joanna.

Gunnar Groves-Raines is the creative director of Brown’s of Leith. He featured as one of our Tastemakers earlier this year and knows a thing or two about cities, design and beautiful objects. “Since its inception, our ambition for Brown’s of Leith has been to create a place where exceptional independent businesses strengthen one another, and where food, culture and creativity are deeply intertwined,” says Gunnar. “We’re incredibly proud that Joanna and the team have chosen Brown’s of Leith as the home of Asu in Edinburgh.”

You can visit Asu at Brown’s of Leith from Thursday to Sunday every week. During the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the space will be open every day, from the 10th to 31st August. Follow Brown’s of Leith on social media for opening hours.

Brown’s of Leith

1 Customs Wharf

Leith

Edinburgh

EH6 6AL

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